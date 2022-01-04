Sonoma County gets brunt of Monday rainstorm

Sonoma County has a shot at getting more rain on Tuesday after taking the brunt of a storm that passed through the North Bay Monday afternoon and evening.

Weather trends made it difficult to predict exactly how much rain was expected Tuesday, but precipitation levels should be lower than Monday’s “low-end atmospheric river values,” said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rain mostly fell during the afternoon in rural areas and higher elevations, which received upwards of an inch of rain. Among the wetter areas was Occidental, which recorded at least 1.22 inches of rain.

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport recorded 0.42 inches of rain and other communities, including Santa Rosa, received at least 0.25 inches.

Rainfall soaked the North Bay region for much of December.

By the end of the month, the airport had received 7.75 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. That surpassed the normal 6.76 inches for the month.

