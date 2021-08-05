Sonoma County gets light rain as wildfire smoke approaches

Sonoma County residents awoke to a wet morning on Thursday as meteorologists warned that smoke from Northern California wildfires will soon move into the region.

The drizzle and light rain was due to a low-pressure system colliding with a thick marine layer, said Drew Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Precipitation was heaviest on west-facing hillsides along the coast, where up to 0.10 iof an inch of rain was recorded, Peterson said.

By the middle of the day, wind from the north is expected to push away the marine layer, bringing smoke with it.

The sky will likely grow hazier throughout the day as meteorologists expect “increasing amounts of smoke to begin to filter in from the north,” Peterson said.

The smoke will primarily come from wildfires in the northwestern part of the state, including the McFarland and Monument fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Peterson said.

The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory on Wednesday for the North and East Bay areas warning of hazy skies due but said the smoke was not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.

Smoke from fires on the eastern side of the state, including the Dixie, River and Beckwourth blazes, is not expected to reach the Bay Area Thursday.

