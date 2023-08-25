Sonoma County GOP convention to host Senate hopefuls, energize outnumbered Republicans

The Sonoma County Republican Party’s annual convention will take place Saturday against the backdrop of a presidential primary contest that is heating up and will touch down in California twice in the month ahead.

As many as 200 local GOP members and others are expected to attend the event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, said Matt Heath, chairman of the local party.

“It’s a way for Republicans in Sonoma County to get together to express themselves in a comfortable environment and to learn about the candidates as well as other local issues and statewide issues,” Heath said.

Republicans are a significant minority in Sonoma County, falling dramatically behind Democrats and a shade behind even voters registered with no party preference.

According to the California Secretary of State’s records, there are 172,523 registered Democrats in the county, or 59% of registered voters; 56,542 voters with no party preference, or 19%; and 52,637 registered Republicans, or 17% of registered voters.

But Saturday’s gathering will serve to rally the outnumbered party faithful.

Republicans vying to replace California’s Democatic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is retiring, are scheduled to speak: attorney Eric Early, and Denice Gary-Pandol, whose campaign website describes her as a political scientist focused on national security issues. Former Los Angeles Dodger and San Diego Padres great Steve Garvey may appear as well, Heath said.

GOP congressional and state legislature candidates will also be at Saturday’s convention. A Republican presidential straw poll is to be held, too. An election season staple, the straw poll is not binding, Heath said.

“This is more or less just fun and educational and informative. It doesn't mean that we're going to direct any efforts one way or the other” toward any particular contender, Heath said, noting the local party does not plan to endorse a primary candidate.

The second Republican debate of the primary season is set for Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, with the candidates scheduled to address the state GOP convention days later.

