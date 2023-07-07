Sonoma County got reprieve from heat this week as world toppled records. That’s about to change

Monday was the world’s hottest day ever — until Tuesday came and shattered the record. But then Earth’s average temperature climbed again and set a new benchmark Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County endured below-average temperatures, seemingly spared from the heat.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict that will change beginning this weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves into the North Bay.

In the interior valley, places such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, temperatures Saturday could reach the upper-70s and low-80s, said Dalton Behringer, a weather service meteorologist.

On Sunday, temperatures will hover in the low-80s. Then Monday is likely to see a daily high in the low-90s.

The Sonoma coast will reach the upper-60s Saturday and Sunday before reaching the 70s Monday, he said.

Increasing potential for above average temperatures next week. In fact, some inland areas may get downright hot! Keep up with the forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VA5Wy7bcax — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 6, 2023

The global average temperature Thursday was 63.01 degrees, according to the Associated Press. That was driven by El Niño and human-induced climate change, scientists said.

But the North Bay remained under a weak weather trough — an elongated area of low pressure — that has kept the moist marine layer lingering most days and driven down daily highs, Behringer said.

And despite the expected warming up next week, temperatures will still be slightly below-normal for the time of year, Behringer said. The 30-year average high for this weekend in Santa Rosa is 82 degrees.

The weather service does not expect to issue any advisories for Sonoma County in the next week, he said, as they do not foresee an elevated heat risk or indication of heavy offshore wind.

But there is risk for fire, especially in the inland areas, because of dried out vegetation and hotter conditions.

“Continue to hydrate, even with warm but not overly hot temps,” Behringer advised. “Never leave people or pets in cars, as always.”

