After months of negotiations, the largest group of unionized Sonoma County government employees have ratified a new contract with the county that calls for pay hikes, better benefits for part-time workers and higher pay for fluent bilingual employees.

Over the course of two weeks of voting, 92% of county employees represented by Service Employees International Union Local 1021 voted in favor of the three-year contract.

The chapter represents about 2,300 of the county’s roughly 4,000 employees — the largest local government workforce in the North Bay.

“I think everybody is relieved that we got the contract we got,” said Travis Balzarini, vice president of the chapter representing county employees. “And it’s a big improvement for most people.”

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the contract on May 9.

“We’ve just gone through the really hard times of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair. “Employees are feeling that and this is recognition of the value that we see in our workforce.”

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.

