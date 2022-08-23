At the time, just three commanders oversaw 80 employees and they only worked day shifts, leaving a 14-hour gap in supervision.

The department approved a new command structure in December 2018 that led to the creation of two deputy chief positions and four lieutenants and made several internal promotions to fill the new positions.

Jurors found the changes increased managerial supervision of staff to 20 hours daily and that sergeants are available early mornings when command staff isn’t.

Procedures not followed

The department showed lax enforcement of department policies that could’ve prevented misbehavior, the jury found.

Tatum and Huffaker used unmarked vehicles without the department tracking their use as required, and there was limited tracking of when officers were operating outside the department’s jurisdiction, the report states.

There was poor tracking of evidence, too. Evidence and items seized during traffic stops weren’t placed in the evidence room or were removed without authorization, the report states. That finding and others by the jury were previously reported in The Press Democrat’s investigation and detailed in court documents.

One example jurors cited: Tatum and Huffaker reported seizing more than 750 pounds of marijuana but only booked into the evidence room a 10-pound sample. The remaining marijuana was never found and there is no evidence the department verified it was destroyed.

The jurors also found while the officers were working on the drug interdiction team they didn’t consistently wear body cameras.

Few opportunities for outside oversight

The grand jury found oversight of the department by city administrators and the City Council needed to be bolstered.

Jurors found there was no requirement for the director to meet on a regular basis with the city manager or provide regular department updates to the City Council in public.

While other department heads received annual written evaluations, the public safety chief didn’t. Former Director Brian Masterson, who stepped down in 2018 amid the turmoil, had one evaluation during his five years leading the department, the jurors found.

In 2017, Masterson’s contract was renewed and he received a large pay raise despite officers’ discontent and concerns raised about command staff being disengaged and mandatory overtime, according to the report. Rank-and-file members of the department overwhelmingly supported a no-confidence vote a week later.

The jurors found his replacement, Mattos, has only received one written evaluation in three years on the job.

The panel said a formal annual evaluation “could provide early detection of problems and an opportunity to remedy them before they escalate.”

The city said management provides ongoing feedback to staff through counseling memos, emails, phone calls and in-person meetings. While there is no requirement that the director and manager meet, meetings have occurred weekly at City Manager Darrin Jenkins’ request, the city said.

'Proud of the work we’ve done’

Mattos and other city officials, in interviews and in the city’s written response, pushed back on some of the jury’s findings and said the department has taken steps to address department processes and community relations and additional work is underway.

The city plans to adopt some of the jury’s recommendations, including annual job evaluations for the public safety chief and obtaining input from department personnel as part of that process. City management will also begin meeting with the officers’ association.

The city will study the costs of installing GPS devices on all police vehicles, another recommendation, as part of the budget process next year. The department has implemented new procedures since 2017 that require vehicles to be signed out and the new command structure provides better oversight of vehicle use, Mattos said.

Mattos said he was aware revamping the department would be a heavy lift when he was hired nearly four years ago and he and staff have worked hard to be more open and give the public better insight into department practices.

Moving forward and keeping staff morale high has been “tough” as additional allegations, lawsuits and media reports came out in the years after the extortion scandal first broke, he said.

But the chief said he’s glad to have guided the department and he hopes they continue to make changes to move on from the troubled period. The city renewed Mattos’ contract in December for three more years.

“We’re trying to get better,” he said. “The people responsible are long gone and are being dealt with and the people in this department want to move on and they want to be known for what they’re doing, not what happened.”

Mayor Jackie Elward, who ran in 2020 on a platform that included calls for more police accountability, said she was proud of the work the department has done to repair relationships with the community, change department culture and be more transparent.

“As the grand jury acknowledged, the city has made numerous improvements in addressing the concerns that were raised,” Elward said. “The city is heading in the right direction and I’m happy to see the changes happening.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.