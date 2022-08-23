Subscribe

Sonoma County grand jury finds Rohnert Park taking steps to improve police accountability

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2022, 7:18AM
Timeline of Rohnert Park police misconduct allegations and changes at department

The federal indictment of former Sgt. Brendon “Jacy” Tatum and former Officer Joseph Huffaker, who were teamed up on the city’s controversial drug interdiction team, was just one of a raft of misconduct accusations clouding the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in the past few years.

The trail of scandals and lawsuits forced the city into multimillion dollar settlements and a broader reexamination of its policing.

– Allegations emerge in 2018 that officers on the city’s drug interdiction team unlawfully stopped drivers on Highway 101 and illegally seized hundreds of pounds of drugs and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Press Democrat reports the department seized far more cash and valuable assets from drivers than any other local agency and that the Rohnert Park stops continued after they were ended by other departments. The allegations eventually lead to several civil rights lawsuits and the federal prosecution of two officers.

– Public Safety Director Brian Masterson abruptly resigns in August 2018 weeks after an investigation by The Press Democrat and two city-initiated investigations into the department’s aggressive efforts to bring in millions of dollars in seized assets through traffic stops targeting drugs and money along Highway 101 in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

– A federal judge in 2019 orders the department to overhaul its training of officers to ensure they follow the law in probation searches after a jury found three officers, including Tatum, violated a local family’s rights during a 2014 warrantless home search. Tatum entered the home unannounced through the back door with his gun drawn. The city approved a $1.2 million settlement with the family.

– The city in February 2020 paid $1.5 million to settle federal civil rights claims from eight drivers who said the Public Safety Department’s officers, including Tatum and Huffaker, robbed them of money and marijuana after being pulled over on Highway 101.

– The city in August 2020 agrees to pay $2 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit stemming from the 2017 death of Branch Wroth, a Forestville man who suffocated inside his Rohnert Park motel room after being shocked with a Taser and being held face down by officers.

The police department has since revised policy, enhanced training and instituted new accountability measures to restore public trust and prevent future misconduct.

– The City Council in 2018 approved restructuring the department’s command-level staff to add two deputy chiefs and four lieutenant positions to provide round-the-clock supervision of staff.

– Tightened protocols related to checking out vehicles; enhanced policies related to evidence handling, including implementing electronic barcoding of evidence and seized items to better track evidence that is logged, installing surveillance equipment in the evidence room and limiting access to the evidence room to three designated people with key access; requiring that seized cash be counted at the time of seizure and recorded on body cameras.

– Increased transparency through frequent presentations to the City Council, held 14 community meetings on public safety in 2021 and regularly meet with community groups.

– Expanded training for officers on crisis communication, conflict resolution and use of force.

– Established the SAFE team to respond to mental health, homeless and other crisis calls that would otherwise be answered by officers.

– Hired an independent auditor to review public complaints against officers.

– Established a Chief’s Community Round Table in July which the city is in the process of recruiting for. City officials hope the round table will open lines of communication between residents and the department.

A Sonoma County civil grand jury found the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has made improvements to address gaps in operations that created an environment “ripe for misconduct” in the years since two officers were indicted for conspiracy and extortion, but said the department can take additional steps to prevent future incidents.

The 18-member panel acknowledged department procedures have been updated and a new command structure provides nearly round-the-clock supervision of officers. Morale among officers has improved and support among residents remains high, the jury said.

Still, jurors recommended additional checks and balances be implemented.

The report specifically looked at how lax enforcement of department policies and gaps in supervision allowed a former sergeant and officer teamed up on the city’s controversial drug interdiction program to illegally confiscate drugs and cash during traffic stops between 2015 and 2017.

Read the report: ‘Better Procedures to Avoid Future Misconduct’

The allegations were first reported in 2018 by Kym Kemp, author of Humboldt County’s Redheaded Blackbelt news blog, and by KQED, and were broadened in an investigation by The Press Democrat.

The extortion scandal prompted civil rights lawsuits, various internal and outside investigations and the federal prosecution of Brendon “Jacy” Tatum, a former sergeant once honored by the city for his drug interdiction work, and Joseph Huffaker, an officer who resigned in 2019 after being paid $75,000 in a severance deal approved by the City Council.

The revelations led to the abrupt retirement of the department’s chief, the restructuring of its command structure and a broader examination of policing in Sonoma County’s third largest city.

Tatum resigned in June 2018 while under investigation and last year pleaded guilty to extortion, falsifying police reports and tax evasion. He is expected to be sentenced in December while Huffaker’s case is going to trial.

The grand jury returned seven recommendations that included requiring annual performance reviews of the department director, getting officer feedback as part of that process and creating more opportunities for the City Council and public to weigh in on department matters geared to further improve department oversight.

“While significant steps have been taken to improve supervision and enforcement of departmental regulations and policies, further improvements are needed to enhance the oversight of the department by the city manager and the City Council and to further enhance adherence to departmental regulations,” the jury wrote in its report finalized in June.

The City Council is expected to discuss the report and consider the city’s response on Tuesday.

A copy of the city’s proposed response shows officials contested many of the jury’s findings and said the department has made improvements that have reduced the risk of officer misconduct.

Public Safety Director Tim Mattos, who was hired to lead the embattled department in December 2018, said he was surprised the grand jury took on the topic years after allegations first emerged. He defended the department’s work to strengthen policies and implement measures to ensure greater accountability.

“Nothing like this has happened again,” he said in an interview. “We can’t seem to get out from under that umbrella, but hopefully now that the grand jury has come out with their report … perhaps this will be what propels us forward and we can get out of the shadow of what happened six years ago.”

Investigation focused on three areas

The grand jury sought to understand how Tatum and Huffaker were able to operate under the radar of department management and gauge whether steps the city has taken will prevent similar incidents.

Most grand jury investigations are the result of citizen complaints but this case was self-initiated, according to the report.

Jurors interviewed people within and outside the department, reviewed department policies, internal documents, City Council meetings, media reports and council-commissioned audits as part of its investigation.

The city declined to provide jurors a copy of an audit conducted by a consulting firm operated by retired Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan, citing attorney privilege.

The jury’s investigation largely fell into three buckets: supervision, enforcement of department policies and broader oversight of the department from city administrators and the City Council.

Here’s what jurors found.

Inadequate supervision

The grand jury concluded that a lack of supervision by top-level command staff allowed the two officers’ actions to continue unnoticed.

At the time, just three commanders oversaw 80 employees and they only worked day shifts, leaving a 14-hour gap in supervision.

The department approved a new command structure in December 2018 that led to the creation of two deputy chief positions and four lieutenants and made several internal promotions to fill the new positions.

Jurors found the changes increased managerial supervision of staff to 20 hours daily and that sergeants are available early mornings when command staff isn’t.

Procedures not followed

The department showed lax enforcement of department policies that could’ve prevented misbehavior, the jury found.

Tatum and Huffaker used unmarked vehicles without the department tracking their use as required, and there was limited tracking of when officers were operating outside the department’s jurisdiction, the report states.

There was poor tracking of evidence, too. Evidence and items seized during traffic stops weren’t placed in the evidence room or were removed without authorization, the report states. That finding and others by the jury were previously reported in The Press Democrat’s investigation and detailed in court documents.

One example jurors cited: Tatum and Huffaker reported seizing more than 750 pounds of marijuana but only booked into the evidence room a 10-pound sample. The remaining marijuana was never found and there is no evidence the department verified it was destroyed.

The jurors also found while the officers were working on the drug interdiction team they didn’t consistently wear body cameras.

Few opportunities for outside oversight

The grand jury found oversight of the department by city administrators and the City Council needed to be bolstered.

Jurors found there was no requirement for the director to meet on a regular basis with the city manager or provide regular department updates to the City Council in public.

While other department heads received annual written evaluations, the public safety chief didn’t. Former Director Brian Masterson, who stepped down in 2018 amid the turmoil, had one evaluation during his five years leading the department, the jurors found.

In 2017, Masterson’s contract was renewed and he received a large pay raise despite officers’ discontent and concerns raised about command staff being disengaged and mandatory overtime, according to the report. Rank-and-file members of the department overwhelmingly supported a no-confidence vote a week later.

The jurors found his replacement, Mattos, has only received one written evaluation in three years on the job.

The panel said a formal annual evaluation “could provide early detection of problems and an opportunity to remedy them before they escalate.”

The city said management provides ongoing feedback to staff through counseling memos, emails, phone calls and in-person meetings. While there is no requirement that the director and manager meet, meetings have occurred weekly at City Manager Darrin Jenkins’ request, the city said.

'Proud of the work we’ve done’

Mattos and other city officials, in interviews and in the city’s written response, pushed back on some of the jury’s findings and said the department has taken steps to address department processes and community relations and additional work is underway.

The city plans to adopt some of the jury’s recommendations, including annual job evaluations for the public safety chief and obtaining input from department personnel as part of that process. City management will also begin meeting with the officers’ association.

The city will study the costs of installing GPS devices on all police vehicles, another recommendation, as part of the budget process next year. The department has implemented new procedures since 2017 that require vehicles to be signed out and the new command structure provides better oversight of vehicle use, Mattos said.

Mattos said he was aware revamping the department would be a heavy lift when he was hired nearly four years ago and he and staff have worked hard to be more open and give the public better insight into department practices.

Moving forward and keeping staff morale high has been “tough” as additional allegations, lawsuits and media reports came out in the years after the extortion scandal first broke, he said.

But the chief said he’s glad to have guided the department and he hopes they continue to make changes to move on from the troubled period. The city renewed Mattos’ contract in December for three more years.

“We’re trying to get better,” he said. “The people responsible are long gone and are being dealt with and the people in this department want to move on and they want to be known for what they’re doing, not what happened.”

Mayor Jackie Elward, who ran in 2020 on a platform that included calls for more police accountability, said she was proud of the work the department has done to repair relationships with the community, change department culture and be more transparent.

“As the grand jury acknowledged, the city has made numerous improvements in addressing the concerns that were raised,” Elward said. “The city is heading in the right direction and I’m happy to see the changes happening.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

