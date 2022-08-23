Sonoma County grand jury finds Rohnert Park taking steps to improve police accountability
A Sonoma County civil grand jury found the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has made improvements to address gaps in operations that created an environment “ripe for misconduct” in the years since two officers were indicted for conspiracy and extortion, but said the department can take additional steps to prevent future incidents.
The 18-member panel acknowledged department procedures have been updated and a new command structure provides nearly round-the-clock supervision of officers. Morale among officers has improved and support among residents remains high, the jury said.
Still, jurors recommended additional checks and balances be implemented.
The report specifically looked at how lax enforcement of department policies and gaps in supervision allowed a former sergeant and officer teamed up on the city’s controversial drug interdiction program to illegally confiscate drugs and cash during traffic stops between 2015 and 2017.
The allegations were first reported in 2018 by Kym Kemp, author of Humboldt County’s Redheaded Blackbelt news blog, and by KQED, and were broadened in an investigation by The Press Democrat.
The extortion scandal prompted civil rights lawsuits, various internal and outside investigations and the federal prosecution of Brendon “Jacy” Tatum, a former sergeant once honored by the city for his drug interdiction work, and Joseph Huffaker, an officer who resigned in 2019 after being paid $75,000 in a severance deal approved by the City Council.
The revelations led to the abrupt retirement of the department’s chief, the restructuring of its command structure and a broader examination of policing in Sonoma County’s third largest city.
Tatum resigned in June 2018 while under investigation and last year pleaded guilty to extortion, falsifying police reports and tax evasion. He is expected to be sentenced in December while Huffaker’s case is going to trial.
The grand jury returned seven recommendations that included requiring annual performance reviews of the department director, getting officer feedback as part of that process and creating more opportunities for the City Council and public to weigh in on department matters geared to further improve department oversight.
“While significant steps have been taken to improve supervision and enforcement of departmental regulations and policies, further improvements are needed to enhance the oversight of the department by the city manager and the City Council and to further enhance adherence to departmental regulations,” the jury wrote in its report finalized in June.
The City Council is expected to discuss the report and consider the city’s response on Tuesday.
A copy of the city’s proposed response shows officials contested many of the jury’s findings and said the department has made improvements that have reduced the risk of officer misconduct.
Public Safety Director Tim Mattos, who was hired to lead the embattled department in December 2018, said he was surprised the grand jury took on the topic years after allegations first emerged. He defended the department’s work to strengthen policies and implement measures to ensure greater accountability.
“Nothing like this has happened again,” he said in an interview. “We can’t seem to get out from under that umbrella, but hopefully now that the grand jury has come out with their report … perhaps this will be what propels us forward and we can get out of the shadow of what happened six years ago.”
Investigation focused on three areas
The grand jury sought to understand how Tatum and Huffaker were able to operate under the radar of department management and gauge whether steps the city has taken will prevent similar incidents.
Most grand jury investigations are the result of citizen complaints but this case was self-initiated, according to the report.
Jurors interviewed people within and outside the department, reviewed department policies, internal documents, City Council meetings, media reports and council-commissioned audits as part of its investigation.
The city declined to provide jurors a copy of an audit conducted by a consulting firm operated by retired Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan, citing attorney privilege.
The jury’s investigation largely fell into three buckets: supervision, enforcement of department policies and broader oversight of the department from city administrators and the City Council.
Here’s what jurors found.
Inadequate supervision
The grand jury concluded that a lack of supervision by top-level command staff allowed the two officers’ actions to continue unnoticed.
