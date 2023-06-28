Funds for maintenance and services are quickly being depleted due to mismanagement

The city of Sonoma is not charging enough for cemetery services, one of several signs of expansive mismanagement, according to a Sonoma County grand jury report released last week.

The costs of maintenance and services at the cemeteries could eventually fall to Sonoma taxpayers if changes aren’t made.

The city of Sonoma’s Cemetery Enterprise Fund is supposed to function as a business and support the city’s three cemeteries through the sale of services, crypts, niches and burial plots. However, a failure to audit the fund and update the cost for services is a cause for concern.

“Items are being sold at prices less than their cost which leads to a loss of revenue,” the report states. “Sonoma has three cemeteries that are not self-sustaining.”

The Enterprise Fund has been subsidized, at a rate of $50,000 a year, by the Cemetery Endowment Fund, which was created in 1974 to “ensure that income will always be available for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery.” With a current balance of about $750,000, once the Endowment Fund is depleted, the city that faces a $1.1 million deficit in 2024, will have to find a new way to finance cemetery upkeep.

Since the report was released on June 22, the city’s Public Works, Planning and Finance departments met to discuss how the city could take decisive action to address the grand jury’s findings, Sonoma City Manager David Guhin said.

“We have a lot of good information that we're starting from. So we'll be reviewing that looking at feasibility and looking at what that upfront capital would be to start moving some of those projects forward,” Guhin said.

A financial analysis of the cemetery funds was also included in the Sonoma City Council’s goals in 2023.

Buried concerns

The issues facing Sonoma’s cemeteries were first laid out in a report by the RJM Design Group in 2005, which highlighted the dwindling number of burial spaces available in city cemeteries and an unsustainable financial future.

“This lack of inventory, combined with the inadequate return on the Endowment Fund investment, puts the future of the cemeteries at risk,” according to the report.

Former Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett was a member of the city’s cemetery ad hoc committee, which highlighted myriad problems in Sonoma’s burial grounds.

“At that point, I realized that there were significant issues with the cemetery in terms of not just operations, but supply,” Barnett said. “The situation was getting worse. We were running out of space.”

A number of solutions were presented to the city council to address this financial pitfall — including one controversial plan to sell a cemetery to a private operator — but all of the options were rebuffed, Barnett said, and the future of the cemeteries were placed on “the back burner for 15 years.”

The 2005 report concluded a healthy Endowment Fund should have $10,000,000 and assume a 3% return on its invested dollars, which would provide roughly $300,000 a year for the “perpetual care and maintenance” of Sonoma’s Valley, Mountain and Veteran’s cemeteries.

But in 2016, as the Enterprise Fund ran dry, city officials began tapping the Endowment Fund at a rate of $50,000 per year.

“At this rate, if the cemeteries do not improve revenues, the Endowment Fund will eventually be depleted,” the report states.

In addition, the city has also chronically mismanaged the sale of cemetery items, failed to have active links on its webpages and undercharged consumers for services.

“The city has been charging $175 for a ring and vase set since 2019, however, the vendor has raised its price twice since then, to $200 in 2021 and more recently to $250 in 2022,” the report states.

Evidence from the investigation also suggests the city of Sonoma has not “assessed, collected, or paid sales tax for at least 13 years and presumably longer” according to the report.

“In our interviews with two city employees, we were told by one person that sales tax was built into the sales price whereas another employee stated that it is reported under Use Tax...Neither explanation could be verified. Neither explanation is the correct procedure for selling and reporting tangible items.”

It also showed while the Public Works Department is responsible for maintenance, the city has failed to properly provide the staff needed to oversee sales, marketing and management of cemetery services, which has further hindered efforts.

For Barnett, the grand jury’s findings give him hope that the city will seek to address the long-term future of the city’s three burial grounds.

“I wasn't surprised to read anything in the report, because we've known this,” Barnett said. “The city of Sonoma has known this for over 15 years. And there's just been a reluctance to address this issue head on. And so I celebrate this report from the because hopefully will force the city to address this.”

Lack of action

A 2022 report on Sonoma’s cemeteries from Goodnoe Cemetery Planning and Design, showed the city had the opportunity to expand the Valley and Mountain cemeteries, adding an estimated 11,000 more graves and burial sites, Barnett said.

But more notable was the lack of action on previous recommendations.

“In reviewing the two cemetery studies from 2005 and 2022, the grand jury determined that the city of Sonoma has been unable to implement any of the options or actions to effect an improvement in the financial stability of the Cemetery Enterprise Fund or the Endowment Fund,” the investigation found.

While Guhin was unable to say why these issues have plagued the city’s cemeteries for so long — his tenure is not two months old — he said he’s ready to tackle the challenges with the city council and the departments overseeing the cemeteries.

“I can't speak to why it wasn't addressed before. There's been a lot of turnover in terms of oversight of the program,” Guhin said. “But I'm here now, and I'm definitely committed to finding a solution to this and addressing it quickly.”

