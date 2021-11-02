Subscribe

Sonoma County grocers: Plan ahead to avoid possible turkey shortage this Thanksgiving

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2021, 6:58AM
With a worker shortage causing production delays at poultry and meat plants across the country, a major poultry producer has warned that smaller-size turkeys may be difficult to find for the Thanksgiving table this year.

If that prediction materializes, it would be a repeat of what happened last Thanksgiving, when some downsized their gatherings during COVID-19 and, at the last minute, tried to downsize the iconic holiday bird, too.

“Last year was really unpredictable for us … because the question was, ‘What does Thanksgiving even look like if folks can’t get together?’” said Heidi Diestel, a fourth-generation family farmer for Sonora-based Diestel Family Ranch. “We saw the demand and the strain on the smaller turkeys, 16 pounds and under, and we had a lot of larger turkeys left over.”

Butterball conducted a survey this fall that indicated that scenario will probably continue this Thanksgiving, with ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and the delta variant.

A spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation, however, gave assurances that there’s no need to panic: There will be enough turkey to go around as long as consumers get ahead of the game and remain flexible.

“The turkey industry is working every day to mitigate any lingering effects of the pandemic on the supply chain,” said Beth Breeding, vice president of communications and marketing for the federation, which advocates for turkey farmers. “If families prefer a fresh turkey, a specific-size turkey or a particular turkey cut, we recommend planning ahead with your local retailer to ensure you are able to get exactly the holiday turkey you want.”

At Oliver’s Markets, Meat Department Coordinator Todd Davis reported that last Thanksgiving he sold out of the smaller, 18-pound-and-under turkeys. Despite worries about smaller gatherings this year, he increased his purchase orders for the Diestel and Diestel-owned Willie Bird turkeys and is not worried about running out of smaller birds.

“I did not adjust my smaller-bird inventory this year,” he said. “I think people will be going back to more traditional, larger gatherings. I feel really confident that’s what’s going to happen.”

Fresh or frozen

For the four Oliver’s markets in Cotati, Santa Rosa and Windsor, Davis ordered about 4,000 fresh turkeys from Diestel back in April. Roughly 80% are Diestel and 20% are Willie Bird turkeys. Oliver’s, known for its emphasis on local products, buys a limited number of national-brand frozen turkeys for clients who do employee giveaways, because they are cheaper, he said.

Davis predicted the frozen-turkey business will suffer shortages again this year, because, like beef and pork, the supply of commodity poultry has suffered from a combination of pandemic buying, the loss of plants throughout the country and lower production.

“It’s supply and demand,” Davis said. “Because production was down, a lot of suppliers were pulling inventory out of their freezers to fill orders for their wholesalers. … Typically, they try to get ahead of that and keep them in their freezer to keep their costs down.”

If you want a fresh bird that is 16 pounds or smaller, both Davis and Diestel recommend reserving a bird in early November, when local grocery stores start taking orders.

“I think demand is going to be fairly strong this year, so you want to make sure to lock up a size ,” Davis said

“This year, in particular, planning ahead is always going to be a good thing,” Diestel said. “Some of the really large producers have stated that they didn’t have labor and they are only going to have a specific amount of frozen birds.”

But if consumers stay flexible, she said, there won’t be a noticeable restriction on the supply of frozen birds. And it’s always an option to buy a smaller, frozen bird early and stick it in your freezer, if you have the room.

Smaller gatherings

Despite the possibility of smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving, Diestel Family Ranch has not increased the number of smaller turkeys it is raising to sell fresh.

“It’s unpredictable, and there’s no point in predicting,” Diestel said. “These birds grow for close to six months before they even see the grocery store, so that’s a long time and a lot can change. … Slow and steady is where we’re at.”

Like other businesses, turkey producers and retailers had to be light on their feet last holiday season. Once they recognized where customer demand was going, they were able to pivot to try to fill that niche.

For Diestel, that meant providing more consumer-friendly products like bone-in turkey breasts and boneless roasts for smaller gatherings. They also offered a brined and seasoned turkey roast that came in a bag that Thanksgiving cooks could simply put in the oven.

“Last year it was really popular, because so many people were having Thanksgiving for the first time, and they didn’t have a roasting pan,” she said. They were on their own because they weren’t getting together with their larger families.

Last year at Oliver’s Markets, the butchers noticed orders for smaller turkeys ticking up immediately, so they started splitting larger Tom turkeys in half to provide more options for smaller gatherings. The half turkeys, like the whole turkeys, came with a custom recipe.

“Our Executive Chef Mark (Kowalkowski) did a recipe for a Roasted (Half) Turkey on a flat sheet pan, and it turned out great,” Davis said. “I think we’ll get residual business and requests for that.”

Oliver’s also offered a brine kit for inexperienced cooks. Cooks could just put the turkey into the oven inside the brine bag, making a roasting pan or even a turkey baster unnecessary.

Although the demand for smaller turkeys is still a big unknown this holiday season, there’s no doubt consumers will be paying a bit more for the birds, just like they’re paying for other foodstuffs such as beef, pork and chicken.

“The cost of the conventional, original Diestel brand turkeys went up slightly, about 4%,” Davis said. “Where the big cost differences is is the organic turkeys. That went up substantially. … Typically, there’s a dollar difference per pound. This year it’s $1.50 to $2 per pound for original versus organic.”

However, Davis feels confident that those who like to buy organic will stay the course, despite the sticker shock.

Unlike large commercial growers who raise only one or two turkey breeds, Diestel raises six turkey breeds to full maturity, and it takes just as long for their 6- to10-pound “petite” turkeys to reach maturity as it does their 30-pound Tom turkeys. The maturity is what gives them the required turkey taste and texture.

Diestel, who runs the 72-year-old company with her husband, Jared Orrock, and brother, Jason Diestel, is not sure if people will be gathering in larger groups this year, but she feels sure there will be some kind of turkey on the table.

“We learned a lot last year. … As a culture, we’re still very much centered around the bird,” she said. “Maybe it’s not in its traditional format, but we still want to gather around the turkey.”

However, Diestel thinks the pandemic has created some major shifts and new traditions for some who may no longer want the stress of traveling to be with relatives at a busy time of year.

“There are folks who felt it was miserable to be at home, and then there are a lot of folks who say they are totally fine with it,” she said. “I think people feel free to do what they want to do rather than what they always do.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

