Sonoma County gusts top 70 mph amid high wind warning

Wind gusts topped 70 mph on Wednesday morning in the Mayacamas Mountains as blustery conditions continued throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

There were no reports of major damage or severe car crashes resulting from the windy conditions in Sonoma County.

A 73 mph gust recorded at about 8:30 a.m. on Pine Flat Road east of Geyserville was among the strongest wind speeds recorded in Sonoma County since the weather service issued a high wind warning Monday, according to meteorologist Ryan Walbrun.

The warning, triggered by the arrival of fierce north winds, is scheduled to expire at 12 a.m. Thursday. A downgraded high wind advisory will then be in effect until 9 p.m.

Another windy day especially for the mountains and hills. Wind Headlines in effect. Drive carefully and watch out for downed trees/lines, especially in the North Bay Mountains. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aNVPeZaS63 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2022

The strongest winds were expected throughout the morning on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

East of Rohnert Park, a weather gauge on Sonoma Mountain recorded a 48 mph wind gust at 6 a.m.

At the same time, a 56 mph gust was recorded on Red Hill east of Healdsburg, and a 51 mph gust blew over Hawkeye Ridge east of Geyserville.

Wind speeds were lighter in parts of the county west of Highway 101, Walbrun said. A weather station near Cazadero recorded its strongest gust of the morning at 28 mph, which came at about 5:30 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said there were no power outages in the county associated with the wind on Wednesday morning.

“As we get into this afternoon, winds will slowly start to subside,” Walbrun said. “And as we get into Thursday and Friday they’ll be much lighter.”

