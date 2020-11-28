Sonoma County has long had lots of school districts, many with financial woes

Schools, how they work and who pays for them, are always and forever the hot topic of local politics. Even if you skip over, for the sake of sanity, the pandemic’s home learning, there are still and always big problems for school boards, faculty and parents to solve.

These issues are almost always about money, about how we pay to educate our kids. For 100 years and more, school finances have been the concern of all or at least one of Sonoma County’s multiple school districts. Sometimes it seems that they take turns. This season’s focus is on west Sonoma County — Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools

If you followed the local news before you sat down to eat your “thankful” dinner last week, you know that the West Sonoma County Union High School District has decided on an “across the board” attempt to learn what the voters of the district want.

At a meeting Monday night, the board set forth a future plan for dealing with its deficit.

First, board members endorsed a double-barreled approach to the district’s money problem, voting to support both a parcel tax on the March ballot as well as Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ suggested measure pairing school funds with a raise in the district’s tourism tax. And, late in the meeting, to satisfy a requirement of the Sonoma County Office of Education, they adopted a contingency plan, buying time and providing “bridge money” to pay the bills until alternative “salvation” can be found for the cash-strapped district.

The plan, which many in the district fervently hope they never have to implement, would bring El Molino’s 600 students to the Analy campus, a move that has been talked of (promised, threatened, take your pick) for at least seven years. Laguna High’s 80 students and the district’s offices would move to El Molino’s Forestville campus.

This is not a new idea. It has been kicking around for some time – long enough to make the 80-plus students at the Laguna alternative high school in Sebastopol and their families anxious about the future and to put many of the 600 El Molino Lions and parents in a roar.

The 50-year-old Forestville campus has long been under this cloud of uncertainty, which is why Supervisor Hopkins’ bold proposal earlier this month — to include funding for the school district in a March ballot measure to raise the tourism tax took us all by surprise.

She seemed upbeat about the feedback when I spoke with her last week. She knows “There may be a lot of whispering behind my back,” but, so far, she said, the reaction seems to be positive. Help for schools, was, after all, a selling point for the so-called “bed tax” and Hopkins hopes “People will see it as an opportunity.”

...

SCHOOL ISSUES are tough. Always have been. Particularly when you start talking about consolidation, or unification or whatever term applies to reducing the number of schools. And nowhere does history prove the point better than right here. Sonoma County has been California’s classic example of the need to unify ever since the first public school districts formed in the 1850s — Dunbar in the Sonoma Valley and Green Valley’s Ash Spring (which later changed its name to Oak Grove were the earliest, if you are keeping track.)

By the end of the 19th century, Sonoma County led the state with more than 180 school districts. Relentless efforts by county officials peeled it down in the early 1900s. But not by much.

In case you don’t believe history repeats itself, consider this. Some 15 years ago, writing on the same subject, I turned up a report, written in 1916 proposing that the (deep breath) 147 school districts in the county consider reorganization.

They tried. They really did. There was a 150-page report calling for a reduction to just 30 districts to “stop the unwise multiplication of schools and make things better for the rural students.”

There were “wonders” promised — assembly halls, free transportation (“by wagon, automobile or rail”), a visiting doctor, “a talking machine,” an “electric bell.”

But administration would be conducted in a district office. That was a stopper. After three years of debate, the number of districts was indeed reduced in 1919. Not to the recommended 30, but from 147 to 135.

And by 1924 the district count was back at 140. Superintendent Louise Clarke observed that Sonoma County was very proud of being “the eighth richest county in the nation in agricultural production” (an oft-cited ranking that the county enjoyed until it “slipped” to 10th in 1935).

Such a place, Clarke said, “should not be 25 years behind in education,” pointing out that there were 97 one-teacher schools here, the most in the state and that 50% of rural children here “never go beyond sixth grade.”

When her term was up, she was not reelected.

Clarke’s century-old frustrations are being echoed by Supervisor Hopkins who said last week “Our school financing system is a failure. We can’t find money for schools in the (California’s) ‘fifth largest economy in the world.’”

Other county superintendents have chipped away at the issue since Clarke’s bold move 100 years ago, with the result that there are unified high school districts in and around our cities. Sonoma County’s current 40 elementary districts no longer lead the state. We rank fourth, with about three times the state average. And we still lead our closest neighbors by 30 districts or more.

...

THE LAST BIG push for unification (unless I’ve missed something, which is certainly possible) came from Petaluma educator Dr. Carl Wong in his eight-year tenure as the county’s superintendent of schools. His proposed reorganization plan for small rural school districts, beginning with 11 in west county, seemed so hopeful when funding for a study (always the first step — too often the last) was announced in 2005, albeit with vocal opposition. The arguments on both sides hadn’t changed much in 100 years. Proponents pointed to the cost and inefficiency of the then-41 districts. Opponents had all kinds of reasons, fiscal and emotional.

Wong’s “dream” plans “died aborning” to put it in one-room schoolhouse language. He retired after eight years in the county’s top school office — and 38 years in education — in 2010.

Since then the number of districts here has been reduced by — count’em – one!

As west county will testify, it’s all about funding. Will a parcel tax pass in the spring? Can they tap into the “bed tax” to pay the deficit? Will the El Molino Lions ever be taken off the endangered species list? Will we ever, as a whole county, achieve a degree of unification?

Stay tuned. There’s a lot more ahead.