Sonoma County has spent $200K on Joe Rodota Trail cleanup, upgrades to curb homeless camps

Sonoma County has made about $200,000 in upgrades along stretches of the paved walking and biking path to ward off people experiencing homelessness from setting up camp.|
PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2023, 6:52AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

Since county parks officials reopened the Joe Rodota Trail in late-April, they have spent about $200,000 on cleanup and upgrades along stretches of the trail to ward off homeless people from setting up camp.

Sonoma County Regional Parks has repaired the landscaping in some areas, installed new fencing and most notably added boulders along a 300-foot section near Roseland Avenue, an addition that caught the attention of some trail users.

The spending and beefed up security measures come as officials grapple with how to keep the trail permanently clear of encampments and accessible to cyclists and others who walk and run on the 8.5-mile paved path that connects Sebastopol and downtown Santa Rosa.

In recent years, the county has repeatedly closed portions of the trail as officials worked to secure enough shelter for unhoused individuals camping there.

But people have been quick to repopulate the area following prior attempts to clear it.

In March, the county closed a 2.5-mile stretch from Wright Road to Roberts Avenue in west Santa Rosa for about a month after the county cleared a camp with roughly 90 tents and relocated dozens of people to an emergency camp established on the county administrative campus.

The trail reopened April 21.

Efforts to keep the area clear since appear to be working, said Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker. A new county ordinance that restricts overnight camping on public property should provide an added tool to help officials move people off the trail, he said.

“Since reopening, it has remained relatively clear of unhoused individuals,” Whitaker said. “As the camping ordinance is implemented, the goal of the county is to get these individuals connected to services but send a clear and consistent message that there is a way to access services and it’s not by setting up encampment along Joe Rodota Trail.”

New features on the trail

Whitaker underscored the dilemma officials have faced in keeping campers from returning to the trail in the past after parks and other county staffers cleared the area.

“As we’ve managed the trail, there’s been a challenge with groups growing rapidly out there,” he said.

Parks staff have had to juggle repairing the trail, damage to vegetation and trees and wire fences, which in some areas have been cut open, while also making modifications to the trail to discourage campers from coming back, he said.

As parks officials prepared to reopen the trail after the most recent closure, staff reached out to agencies across the nation for best practices.

Some of the new efforts, such as the boulders, are modeled after the feedback they received, he said.

Whitaker said the Oregon Department of Transportation has installed boulders over the years under highway overpasses, bridges and in other areas where there were issues with camping and have seen an improvement.

The area around Roseland Avenue is one of the first places where campers typically return and there are safety concerns related to traffic, so Whitaker and his staff thought it was a good place to test that option.

The county installed boulders on a roughly 300-foot section of the trail and used grout to secure the rocks in place.

Whitaker said staff members are monitoring the trail to gauge the effect of the installation. The department has identified other spots affected by chronic camping where similar installations could be added in the next year to deter camping.

“We’re watching to see how this functions and works,” he said.

He said the rocks could be a viable, cheaper and lower-maintenance alternative to other types of landscaping, hardscaping or fencing.

Other new features include upgraded iron fencing on Dutton Avenue to provide a buffer with the adjacent shopping center, he said.

Wired fencing has been brought closer to the paved edge of the trail in other areas to prevent people from setting up tents, he said.

Clean up and repairs to the trail ahead of the reopening cost $50,000, according to Whitaker, and Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said mitigation efforts totaled about $200,000.

Boulders raise some eyebrows

The boulders, in particular, have drawn mixed reaction on social media and from trail users.

Photos of the installation circulating on Reddit sparked some criticism, with the poster describing it as “hostile architecture.”

The social media user said it was an “eyesore” and questioned the potential impact it could have on the trees that line that part of the path.

Other respondents said it could pose a danger to cyclists if they crash in that area.

Still, other Reddit users said it was an improvement over the rows of tents that have often lined the trail in recent years.

County and city officials said they had not received any complaints regarding the boulders or other recent efforts.

Whitaker said park officials are monitoring the trees for any potential impact or damage and will make modifications if needed, but he added that the landscaping along the trail has been heavily damaged by encampments.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, which has advocated for the trail to remain safe and accessible for riders and other users, hasn’t received any complaints about the boulders from members, said Eris Weaver, executive director of the organization.

Weaver said she preferred it to potential hazards posed by the large encampments.

Not a permanent solution

Other trail users noted the boulders and mitigation efforts weren’t a permanent solution and did not address the root cause of the homeless crisis in the region.

“Is the county just going to pave over every county park?” one Reddit user said.

Adrian Covert, who rides the Rodota trail to get from his West End neighborhood to Sebastopol, said the city and county must do more to provide additional housing. Without more shelter space and permanent housing, people would continue to return to the trail, he said.

“The solution is to open more shelter beds, not transform our public spaces into Mordor,” Covert said, referring to the fictional realm home to the antagonist in J.R.R. Tolkien’s the Lord of the Rings.

“The trail is eight miles long, 300 feet of boulders is not going to make a huge difference,” he said. “But it's a perfect example of our willingness to try anything to solve homelessness except build shelters.”

The county in late March opened its first managed outdoor housing site featuring 87 tents equipped with cots, a food station, restroom and shower facilities, as well as support services in the parking lot of the county’s planning and permitting department.

Related: A glimpse inside Sonoma County’s new managed tent site

Santa Rosa Council member Eddie Alvarez, whose district includes parts of the trail, said he’s spoken to neighbors and trail users and they’re happy to see it reopened.

But he said if the county is taking such steps to deter camping on the trail it must make equal efforts to find housing for individuals.

“This is just a band-aid,” he said.

Whitaker acknowledged the county’s goal is to connect people to services and eventually permanent housing.

There are some campers who continuously return to the trail, often moving from spot to spot as parts of the trail are cleared. County health officials have reached out and are working with them, he said.

New camping regulations will make it easier to keep the trail clear, he said.

The rules ban camping on public property from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as well as prohibit camping in public buildings, within a high-fire severity zone, within 100 feet of a day care, playground or school, on public highways and near waterways.

Whitaker said park officials will be patrolling the trail daily to monitor for encampments and will be taking steps to educate people about the new rules and connect them with services.

Coursey, whose 3rd District includes the part of the trail that spans the Roseland area, said he has been out on the trail the past few weekends since it reopened and he hasn’t seen any new tents.

“We have seen improvements since we closed the trail in March,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.