Since county parks officials reopened the Joe Rodota Trail in late-April, they have spent about $200,000 on cleanup and upgrades along stretches of the trail to ward off homeless people from setting up camp.

Sonoma County Regional Parks has repaired the landscaping in some areas, installed new fencing and most notably added boulders along a 300-foot section near Roseland Avenue, an addition that caught the attention of some trail users.

The spending and beefed up security measures come as officials grapple with how to keep the trail permanently clear of encampments and accessible to cyclists and others who walk and run on the 8.5-mile paved path that connects Sebastopol and downtown Santa Rosa.

In recent years, the county has repeatedly closed portions of the trail as officials worked to secure enough shelter for unhoused individuals camping there.

But people have been quick to repopulate the area following prior attempts to clear it.

In March, the county closed a 2.5-mile stretch from Wright Road to Roberts Avenue in west Santa Rosa for about a month after the county cleared a camp with roughly 90 tents and relocated dozens of people to an emergency camp established on the county administrative campus.

The trail reopened April 21.

Efforts to keep the area clear since appear to be working, said Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker. A new county ordinance that restricts overnight camping on public property should provide an added tool to help officials move people off the trail, he said.

“Since reopening, it has remained relatively clear of unhoused individuals,” Whitaker said. “As the camping ordinance is implemented, the goal of the county is to get these individuals connected to services but send a clear and consistent message that there is a way to access services and it’s not by setting up encampment along Joe Rodota Trail.”

New features on the trail

Whitaker underscored the dilemma officials have faced in keeping campers from returning to the trail in the past after parks and other county staffers cleared the area.

“As we’ve managed the trail, there’s been a challenge with groups growing rapidly out there,” he said.

Parks staff have had to juggle repairing the trail, damage to vegetation and trees and wire fences, which in some areas have been cut open, while also making modifications to the trail to discourage campers from coming back, he said.

As parks officials prepared to reopen the trail after the most recent closure, staff reached out to agencies across the nation for best practices.

Some of the new efforts, such as the boulders, are modeled after the feedback they received, he said.

Whitaker said the Oregon Department of Transportation has installed boulders over the years under highway overpasses, bridges and in other areas where there were issues with camping and have seen an improvement.

The area around Roseland Avenue is one of the first places where campers typically return and there are safety concerns related to traffic, so Whitaker and his staff thought it was a good place to test that option.

The county installed boulders on a roughly 300-foot section of the trail and used grout to secure the rocks in place.

Whitaker said staff members are monitoring the trail to gauge the effect of the installation. The department has identified other spots affected by chronic camping where similar installations could be added in the next year to deter camping.

“We’re watching to see how this functions and works,” he said.

He said the rocks could be a viable, cheaper and lower-maintenance alternative to other types of landscaping, hardscaping or fencing.

Other new features include upgraded iron fencing on Dutton Avenue to provide a buffer with the adjacent shopping center, he said.

Wired fencing has been brought closer to the paved edge of the trail in other areas to prevent people from setting up tents, he said.

Clean up and repairs to the trail ahead of the reopening cost $50,000, according to Whitaker, and Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said mitigation efforts totaled about $200,000.

Boulders raise some eyebrows

The boulders, in particular, have drawn mixed reaction on social media and from trail users.

Photos of the installation circulating on Reddit sparked some criticism, with the poster describing it as “hostile architecture.”

The social media user said it was an “eyesore” and questioned the potential impact it could have on the trees that line that part of the path.

Other respondents said it could pose a danger to cyclists if they crash in that area.

Still, other Reddit users said it was an improvement over the rows of tents that have often lined the trail in recent years.