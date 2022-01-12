Sonoma County health advocacy group calls for more action to decrease the omicron spread

A group of physician advocates in Sonoma County is calling for even more COVID-19 restrictions to help slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant and protect essential workers and vulnerable communities they say have continually borne the brunt of the pandemic.

In a public appeal issued Tuesday afternoon, the health advocacy group HPEACE asked for people to stay home and avoid indoor dining and drinking at local bars and restaurants. The group also recommended that essential workers who must work indoors and teachers be provided with N95 or KN95 masks.

Also, low-income residents and “highly impacted communities of color” should be given greater access to rapid testing and new antiviral medications and monoclonal antibody therapies, the group said.

“These inequities really have not changed throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Jenny Fish, a local family physician who helped start the HPEACE, or Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment.

Fish said county public health officials and a number of community-based organizations have been “working hard” to reduce pandemic-related disparities, which include a higher rate of COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations among Latino residents. Latinos, she said, also have lower rates of vaccination and more difficulty accessing rapid testing kits.

The recommendations outlined by HPEACE come on the heels of a new county health order issued Monday that bans large gatherings of more 50 or more people indoors and 100 or more outdoors. That order was accompanied with appeal from Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase for people to avoid leaving their homes unless it's for work, school or essential errands like going to the grocery store or doctor’s office.

Dr. Panna Lossy, also an HPEACE founder, said she supports Mase’s order but said the local community needs to do more to avoid the same outcomes being seen in other parts of the country.

“We are just in the beginning of this surge, unfortunately, and it is only going to get worse,” Lossy said. “While it appears that omicron is a little bit milder, we are seeing on the East Coast data that’s really scary in terms of the rise of deaths 21 days after the rise in cases.”

Aside from avoiding indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants, HPEACE also recommends that surgical cloth masks not be used indoors and that residents with minor medical issues avoid going to the ER and consider postponing non-urgent, elective procedures.

