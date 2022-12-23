The Medical Board of California has issued a “public letter of reprimand“ to Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, for her misdemeanor DUI arrest two years ago in Oakland.

The Dec. 5 letter followed an investigation by the state medical board, which found that Mase “deviated from the standard of care” when she was arrested. The letter orders Mase to complete a “Professionalism Program (Ethics Course).”

Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson said in an email that Mase had fulfilled that requirement.

“Dr. Mase has already completed the course that was required of her. She has no other comment,” Gullixson said.

As Sonoma County’s chief health official, Mase, an infectious disease expert, is charged with ensuring the overall health and safety of county residents. Mase, who earned $282,450 in 2021, issued public apologies several times in response to revelations about her arrests, first published online Feb. 18 by The Press Democrat.

Mase was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI-related charge on July 23, 2021, seven months after being arrested in December 2020 in Alameda County on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior offense.

She later pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless,” the informal description of a DUI-related plea bargain. Her previous DUI-related conviction, also a wet reckless, was in 2014 in San Diego.

The California Medical Board said in a statement to The Press Democrat that its highest priority is patient protection. But whenever possible, the board will take actions to “rehabilitate” the physician, as long as those actions are not inconsistent with patient protection.

The medical board said its investigations and deliberations are confidential, so the full scope of the circumstances it considered are not known to the public.

“In Dr. Mase’s case, the public letter of reprimand was deemed sufficient under the circumstances to discipline her license and to put the public on notice that the Board took action against her license for driving under the influence,” the medical board said.

