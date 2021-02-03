Sonoma County health officer urges residents avoid Super Bowl parties

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase is urging residents to avoid small and large gatherings to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatherings of friends and family have been a known source of virus spread. And household viral transmission is by far the greatest source of COVID-19 infection throughout the pandemic, according to county public health data.

Although public health rules urge local residents to restrict outdoor gatherings to no more than three households, Mase advised people to avoid Super Bowl, or any other gatherings, altogether. Indoor gatherings beyond immediate households are banned. These pandemic rules in the county are based on the state’s four-part, color-coded reopening plan, and the county’s position in the purple tier denoting widespread transmission.

The recent monthlong Bay Area stay-home that state officials lifted Jan. 25 is likely the reason for the recent start of a decline in new daily COVID-19 cases here, Mase said.

On Tuesday, the county reported 81 new virus infections Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,189. The 81 cases is the smallest number of daily infections reported since Jan. 3, when 26 new cases were reported.

New reported daily cases have been declining for about a week, after the county logged just 7,053 infections in January, a monthly record and 27% of of the 10-month pandemic total, surpassing the previous high 6,736 cases in December.

With the mountain of new cases last month, health care professionals expect the spate of deaths to continue as the sickest and most vulnerable COVID-19 patients in local hospitals die in February.

However, infectious disease experts think the county, along with the rest of the state, is on the downside of the pandemic’s winter surge that began in late November and soared in December and January.

“We’re really happy to see our case numbers decreasing and it’s definitely as a result, in all likelihood, of the (Bay Area) stay-at-home order,” Mase said Tuesday. “What we need to do right now is maintain that by trying our best to continue as if there were still a stay-at-home order, even though there isn’t ... by following all mitigation measures and that includes not gathering.”

The Super Bowl will test the resolve of county residents to refrain from parties to watch the game.

Mase warned that as coronavirus metrics are starting to improve in Sonoma County, now is not the time for people to let their guard down against the highly contagious disease.

“I wouldn’t have a gathering,” she said. “Until we’re able to vaccinate a good chunk of our population, we really need to follow the mitigation measures, which is facial coverings, social distancing, general hygiene measures and not gathering with non-household members.”