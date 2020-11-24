Sonoma County health officer warns pre-holiday coronavirus testing provides false security

As people continue scurrying for coronavirus tests ahead of the holiday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Monday warned it could be too late to eliminate the infectious disease for anyone hosting Thanksgiving gatherings and the safest thing to do is avoid getting together with groups of friends and extended families.

Mase said COVID-19 symptoms may not appear up to 14 days after exposure to the highly contagious virus, meaning tests a few days before Thanksgiving could come back negative even though people are indeed infected.

“You could be infectious after getting your negative results, when you're meeting with family and friends,” Mase said during a press briefing, again pleading with county residents to stay home for the holiday and help the community avoid a calamitous post-holiday spike of infections that could cause a wave of hospitalizations and fatalities before the year ends.

Her dire warning came as local virus transmission has soared to summer high levels and California is dealing with an explosion of cases worse than at any point during the pandemic that began in March.

It’s hard to tell if county residents are heeding Mase’s advice and scrapping holiday plans. But nationwide over the weekend there was a surge of travelers at U.S. airports, an ominous sign with the contagion exploding coast to coast. More than 1 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Friday alone, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Mase said there is no safe way to gather indoors to celebrate Thanksgiving with people who are not part of the immediate household. For those determined to celebrate with friends and relatives, Mase urged gatherings be held outdoors, kept small and brief.

“If you're determined to bring people together indoors, at least reduce your risk by limiting the number of guests,” she said, adding that people should avoid hugs, handshakes and any other direct contact with anyone not in their immediate families.

Also, keep open windows and doors of the house to increase ventilation, avoid singing or shouting (which increases the risk of spewing the virus into the air) and require guests to wear masks except when eating, she said.

With the holiday week underway, coronavirus transmission in Sonoma County is on the rise. The average number of daily new cases is now 15 per 100,000 residents, the highest mark in months and a big jump from 11 or 12 daily cases just a few weeks ago.

COVID-19 case rates haven’t been this high in the county since late August, said Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team. Pack said from Aug. 10 to Aug. 30, new daily cases remained above 15 per 100,000 people, with a peak of 19.4 on Aug. 16.

As of Saturday night, the state was averaging more than 11,500 new coronavirus cases a day over the last seven days. On Oct. 21, the same seven-day average was nearly 3,200 cases, according to an analysis of state public health data by the Los Angeles Times.

What’s more, the state’s average daily number of new infections has tripled in the past month, a clear sign the pandemic is raging again and spreading to more people than at any time since its onset eight months ago.

Hospitalizations connected with the virus have doubled statewide in the last month, too. And COVID-19 deaths in the last week increased 50% across the state to an average of 65 daily. In the county, virus-related hospitalizations remain stable. Six local residents died last week, boosting the pandemic-related death toll to 155.

Alarmed by the out-of-control nature of the pandemic, last week Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the brakes on further business reopenings and commercial operation expansions, pushing many of the state’s 58 counties back into the most restrictive purple tier of four reopening stages — where Sonoma County has been stuck since late August. Newsom also issued a one-month limited stay-at-home order effective Saturday that affects at least 41 counties and 94% of California’s population living in areas in the purple reopening stage.

The order includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. aimed at curbing late-night private gatherings of friends. During that period, no nonessential activities are permitted outside the home. Dog walking is among a few things allowed during those hours.

Mase said Monday the county made brief progress a couple of weeks ago reducing the overall number of positive COVID-19 tests. Last week, the state approved an appeal lodged the previous week by Mase to reassess local progress in meeting COVID-19 benchmarks needed to advance under the state’s four-part community reopening rules.

That resulted in the county actually attaining on paper the benchmarks to qualify to move to the next, less-restrictive red tier of reopening, but new local virus infections have nullified the county’s progress, Mase said.

“There will be no chance in our status, we’re still in purple (reopening stage, the strictest),” the health officer said. “As with 40 other counties in the state, transmission rates are still considered widespread.”

Counties must meet the three state thresholds — new daily cases per 100,000 residents, overall testing positivity rate and testing positivity among low-income residents — for a less restrictive tier for two weeks before they can actually advance to it.

Although Sonoma County continues struggling to blunt virus spread, the increased testing and community outreach that enabled the county two weeks ago to attain sufficient testing positivity rates for advancement to the red tier showed Mase the encouraging sign the county “can indeed achieve” what’s required for that next stage of reopening more business and public venues.

