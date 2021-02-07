Sonoma County health officials report 15 COVID-19 deaths

The toll of COVID-19 in Sonoma County continues to grow, with local public health officials reporting in the first six days of February a total of 15 recent virus-related deaths.

County officials reported five deaths on Monday, two on Tuesday, three on Thursday and another five on Friday. That brings the total pandemic death count to 275.

County officials released a few details of the past eight deaths on Friday and Saturday. Most of these COVID-19 fatalities occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

There is often significant gap between the date of death and the date they are reported. One death, involving a man between the ages of 55 and 64 who lived at a skilled nursing home, occurred Dec. 27.

Four of the deceased were women 75 or older, and two of them lived in skilled nursing homes while the others lived at home. One man who was 75 or older lived in a residential care facility for the elderly. The other two men were between 65 and 74 and lived at home.

On Friday night, the county reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases. In the past five days, the county has averaged a little fewer than 100 reported cases a day, a significant decline from the 250 to 300 daily new cases that were being reported during the winter surge in December and January.

Public health and infectious disease experts say that deaths often lag new cases by as much as month, so the fatal fallout of a surge is often seen even after the surge begins to subside.

“Our case rate continues to come down,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, during a COVID-19 press briefing Friday. Mase said the county’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is now 26.9.

“And that’s down from 34.3 just five days ago,” she said, adding that the current case rate is still well above benchmark needed for the county to move into the next, less-restrictive stage of the state’s reopening plan.

As case rates improve, the number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations are also falling. According to state public health data, there were 62 local COVID-19 patients in local hospitals as of Friday.

That figure is significantly less than the record 110 countywide hospitalizations on Jan. 7. Of the 62 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, 17 are receiving intensive care.

