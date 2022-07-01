Sonoma County health officials strongly advise indoor masking for July 4th gatherings; pandemic not over

With current high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Sonoma County, local health officials are strongly recommending indoor masking during this weekend’s Fourth of July celebrations and gatherings.

The recommendation mirrors that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which for weeks has placed Sonoma County and a number of other California counties, including Lake and Mendocino, into a “high” community level of coronavirus transmission.

Though virus transmission is widespread in Sonoma County, it has stabilized, or “plateaued,” in recent weeks at between 30 and 40 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. But health officials fear that Independence Day gatherings and events could cause case rates to once more increase.

“It’s understandable that people will want to gather over the Fourth of July holiday, but we want everyone to recognize that we are still experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and it’s important that we celebrate the holiday safely,” Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer, said in an email.

Baldwin said residents are strongly advised to continue wearing masks indoors around others, particularly in large gatherings. She said high-quality surgical or N-95 and KN95 offer the best protection, especially for the elderly or immunocompromised, who face a higher risk of severe illness.

Officials also encourage people to try to limit the size of gatherings and, when possible, host them outdoors. Residents who are not feeling well, have symptoms of COVID or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, should stay home and get tested, Baldwin said.

In determining community level virus transmission, the CDC looks at the combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

It’s a bird’s-eye view of what’s happening in counties across the nation. This week, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the current surge in new COVID-19 cases has not resulted in proportionate levels of severe illness that have impacted local hospitals and intensive care units.

But Mase and other infectious disease experts say there are still many “unknowns” about COVID-19, including the possibility of new, more virulent variants cropping up and the impact of such things as long-COVID-19 or post-COVID conditions.

“Vaccines offer the best protection,” Baldwin said. “If you are eligible for a booster, get one as soon as you can. And if you are not yet vaccinated, know that you face a much higher risk of contracting COVID, spreading it to people you care about, and experiencing severe illness.”

Officials said the vaccine is safe, effective, free and widely available. For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit socoemergency.org or go to myturn.ca.gov.

