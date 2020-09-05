Sonoma County health officials warn of possible coronavirus spike after Labor Day weekend

*42% of residents infected associated with travel exposure reported travel within the state, including July 4 weekend trips to Lake Tahoe and other destinations.

*58% of people infected related to travel exposure during this period reported going outside California for vacations, to visit relatives, attend funerals and other gatherings.

As Labor Day weekend approached, Sonoma County health officials worried and urged local residents to avoid social gatherings that could lead to a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections.

It’s already happened before this summer.

Following the Fourth of July and Father’s Day weekends, local public health investigators and epidemiologists discovered significant jumps in cases linked to gatherings of friends and extended families. A similar increase in cases also was detected after the Memorial Day weekend, as well.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase fears a repeat coming after this weekend, one that typically marks the end of the summer travel season.

Making large gatherings all the more dangerous, infectious disease experts said, is that the documented increases in local cases after the summer holidays mainly accounted for people showing ill symptoms. But they said there would have been an untold number of people infected that had no immediate signs of the virus and so they continued to go about there lives and likely spread the virus further in the county.

Mase hoped residents would avoid gathering over the Labor Day holiday weekend for barbecues or picnics with people who are not part of their immediate households, “and if they do, follow all mitigation measures, if they happen to be out and about.”

Jenny Mercado, a county public health epidemiologist, said public health staff began systematically collecting virus data on gatherings in the beginning to middle of June and noticed an uptick in associated infections. With some detective work, public health investigators were able to track cases to specific gatherings.

For example, in the lead-up to Father’s Day on June 21, only two to three new cases a day were tied to gatherings. By the end of June, however, cases tied to gatherings hit a high of 11 a day before dropping back down to one or two cases daily after the first week of July.

The lag results from the incubation period of COVID-19, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of four or five days from exposure until the onset of viral symptoms.

About a week after July 4, cases associated with gatherings once again climbed to 13 a day connected with gatherings before falling back to under four a day by later in the month.

“In cases where gatherings were related to a close contact exposure, we know this is where they were exposed,” Mercado said in an email. “In cases where there was a community exposure, these are less cut and dry.”

Mercado said during contact tracing investigations after the summer holiday weekends, there were people who tested positive for COVID-19 who said they went to large gatherings a few days before they became ill. In such cases, the gathering is deemed the likely place of transmission based on the rest of the investigation, she said.

“There’s definitely a correlation between more cases and their associated gatherings,” that we discovered this summer after the holiday weekends, Mase said.

Specific virus case data on gatherings was not tracked before June, but Mercado said there’s anecdotal evidence that many people also traveled and gathered during Memorial Day weekend. A review of all the county’s subsequent virus infections shows a spike of new cases 10 to 15 days after Memorial Day, she said.

Dr. Gary Green, medical director of infection control at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said there’s been a clear “bump” in COVID-19 cases after previous holiday weekends during the pandemic that began in March.

But Green said that bump is only the “tip of the iceberg,” because the vast majority of people who are tested by health care providers are individuals who are showing symptoms.

“When we see a bump in symptomatic cases, there’s also this other group of patients who are asymptomatic but not tested,” he said. “Any bump in our numbers, or any increase in our testing data ... is really only a partial view of the total amount of transmission going on in our community. So small bumps can really be significant.”

Green said the good news is that the influenza virus has yet to arrive, even as local health care workers prepare for the coming flu season. He said it’s unclear if the flu virus will “layer on top” of the novel coronavirus in the coming months.

“In preparation for the flu season, we need to do everything we’re already doing for COVID and not, you know, take our foot off the gas,” Green said.

That includes wearing facial coverings, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding mixing with the general public. “That social distancing component is really important,” the infection control doctor said.

For months, Mase and other health experts repeatedly have warned that social gatherings are one of the main origins of transmission of the coronavirus. During a recent press briefing, the county health officer called on residents to be wary of certain holiday gatherings.

“Please avoid socializing with individuals outside of your household with Labor Day upon us, marking the end of a summer that didn’t even feel like a summer break,” Mase said.

