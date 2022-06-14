Sonoma County hearings to begin Tuesday on $2.14 billion budget

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to review this week the county’s recommended $2.14 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget hearings begin Tuesday when County Administrator Sheryl Bratton will present the county’s financial outlook and her recommendations to the board.

A small 1.3% increase over the FY21-22 budget, the proposed FY22-23 spending blueprint accounts for 4,181 full-time employees, a increase of about 25 positions, according to the county’s budget proposal.

The general fund, the primary funding source for criminal justice and administrative departments, as well other projects and discretionary spending, is set at $556 million.

The budget calls for $224.8 million for the county’s Behavioral Health program, just under $2 million for the the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach and $1.38 million for the Office of Equity.

In the overview introducing the budget, Bratton described the FY22-23 budget as “calm,” but urged caution citing concerns including the threats of recession and natural disasters.

“For the moment, employment remains high and consumption is up. Inflation does not, however, seem to be transitory and the specter of recession again haunts us,“ Bratton said. ”Additionally, we have come to learn that disaster is always a distinct possibility.“

The hearings follow a week of budget workshops in April, when county department heads offered overviews of their needs. During those workshops, the department leaders delivered a resounding message — that employee burnout and mounting vacancies are hampering departments’ abilities to deliver essential public services.

That message will likely inform the board’s deliberations this week, as will looming labor negotiations.

The departments are not expected to make additional presentations during the hearings, according to Daniel Virkstis, a county spokesperson.

The in-person hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and may continue into next week.

