Sonoma County officials this week announced mobile, electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in three regional parks to fill so-called “charging deserts.”

The three new charging stations will be at the Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Rosa, and North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve in Sonoma Valley, according to the county.

The charging stations cost $81,595 each and are paid for with funds from the county’s settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for the utility’s role in causing the destructive 2017 wildfires.

The parks were chosen because they align with Sonoma County Regional Parks’ mission to create a cleaner environment, said David Robinson, park manager of Sonoma County Regional Parks.

“A system where someone's going for a hike, or spending some time having a picnic is a great opportunity for them to be able to charge their car,” he said.

Robinson wasn’t able to say how long the mobile stations would remain at the parks, but said it’s a pilot project.

“If these units perform like we expect or like we hope, then we can continue to purchase them (for use) throughout the park system and appropriate parks for that purpose of a nominal charge while people are hiking or recreating,” he said.

BEAM Global constructed the three units while Sonoma Clean Power provided the chargers. Each unit will be able to charge up to two cars, for a total of six charging ports.

The type 2 charging stations, slower than fast-charge stations but faster than type 1, will be available for public use. However, people will need to pay park entrance fees to access the stations.

When deciding where charging stations should go, “we look for charging deserts, you know, kind of like, where are the gaps in the system, you know, where somebody would want to charge,” said Brant Arthur, programs manager for Sonoma Clean Power.

According to the California Energy Commission, there are 845 vehicle charging stations in Sonoma County. Nearly 71% are public and about 30% are private.

This year, 2,006 zero-emission vehicles were sold in Sonoma County between January and June. That brings the cumulative total to 18,817 vehicles since recordkeeping began.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 40% to 50% of all new vehicle sales will be electric by 2030, which aligns with the Biden administration’s desire under the Investing in America plan.

In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom set a goal for 100% of new vehicle sales in the state to be electric by 2035.

Electric vehicles are generally more expensive than internal combustion vehicles but the price gap is closing, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The state of California has a Clean Vehicle Rebate Project but funds are nearly exhausted, and applicants are being added to a wait list for the up to $7,500 rebate. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 also established a $7,500 credit for electric vehicles purchased in 2023 or after.

Sonoma Clean Power recently put a public charging station in Fort Bragg, where there had only been a Tesla-specific charger.

Dan Virkstis, a county spokesperson, said the stations are completely off-grid and transportable, using sustainable sources of electricity.

Public charging stations are important, Arthur noted, because not everyone can have a charging station where they live.

According to Sonoma Clean Power, the state set a goal of having 250,000 public electric vehicle chargers by 2025. Currently, there are 39,472 public chargers in the state — almost half of the total 91,943 chargers in California.

California’s electric vehicle incentive program, CALeVIP, is opening a new application window Wednesday for an electric vehicle charging station rebate program, and Sonoma County residents may apply.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.