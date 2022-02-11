Sonoma County hits 80% vaccination rate

Sonoma County health officials announced Thursday that 80% of the eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, marking the latest milestone in the nearly 14-month-long inoculation effort.

As of yesterday, 992,119 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered to 374,562 residents age 5 and older. Another 36,352 residents are partly vaccinated with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

County officials pointed out that the share of local residents fully vaccinated is higher than that of the state and nation, which respectively have 68% and 74% of residents fully inoculated.

But the local vaccination rate among eligible residents is lower than it is in number of other Bay Area counties, including Marin (92%), San Francisco (86%), Contra Costa (85%), Alameda (85%), Santa Clara (90%), San Mateo (87%). Napa County also has 80% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated.

“Reaching 80 percent is a major achievement for a county of our size,” Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said in a statement. “It is a testament to the hard work of all of our health care partners who answered the call in a time of crisis to distribute this lifesaving vaccine into the community.”

Local health officials said the county’s robust vaccination rate, ninth highest of the state’s 58 counties, has helped curb the number of COVID-19 deaths. The county had 55 percent fewer deaths per 100,000 residents than the state average and 26 percent fewer COVID-19 infections than the state average.

On Thursday, the county reported four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 459. All four deaths occurred in January, which saw record numbers of infections and hospitalizations that were fueled by the omicron variant.

All four deaths involved women who were hospitalized patients and had underlying health conditions. They include a fully vaccinated woman between 50 and 55 who died Jan. 27; a fully-vaccinated woman between 70 and 75 who died Jan. 27; a fully vaccinated woman between 95 and 100 who died Jan. 30; and an unvaccinated woman between 60 and 65 who died Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, local spread of the virus continues to decline, along with the number COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital. As a result, health officials have lifted the restriction on large gatherings, as of midnight Thursday.

The county will also lift its indoor mask rule next week, after which only unvaccinated residents will be required to wear facial coverings in indoor public spaces. Mendocino County health officials on Thursday announced that they would maintain indoor masking in most public settings.

Mendocino officials said COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU rates continue to be higher than they were during the Delta surge. The county has had less than 10% of its ICU bed capacity available since Feb. 1. On some days, officials said, there are 0 or 1 ICU beds available.

Mendocino County Health Officer Andy Coren said the continued need for the indoor mask rule will be re-evaluated on March 15.

