Sonoma County has announced two public input meetings on its plan to establish up to two managed homeless camps on property it owns in Santa Rosa.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to create up to two sites with as many as 80 to 100 total tents and 25 RVs on county property. Locations include the county-owned Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building parking lot and lots on the county’s administrative campus by the permitting and planning department and on Russell Avenue.

The decision came in response to a growing encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The county announced Thursday it would hold a virtual meeting Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss the proposal to use the county parking lot at 2550 Ventura Ave., near the county’s permitting and planning department.

The second meeting, also virtual, is set for 5 p.m. Monday. That meeting will focus on use of the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot off Maple Avenue.

The decision to hold the meetings comes after neighbors of the proposed locations criticized the board for not providing sufficient notice ahead of the board’s Tuesday meeting.

The agenda specifying the purpose of the board’s special meeting was released on Feb. 17, on the eve a holiday weekend.

The virtual meetings will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. Live Spanish translation will be provided on the county’s YouTube channel.

Register for the Zoom meetings by going to: tinyurl.com/3stc7p4n.

Questions can be submitted in advance, by email to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org and via the Facebook comment section and Zoom Q&A box.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.