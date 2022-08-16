Sonoma County homeowners offered property tax assistance if affected by pandemic

Assistance is available for Sonoma County homeowners who fell behind on mortgage and property tax payments due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding is available through the California Mortgage Relief Program, the county’s Auditor-Controller Treasurer-Tax Collector announced. Grants do not need to be paid back.

“Sonoma County is pleased to join the state in working to notify eligible taxpayers of financial assistance during this challenging time,” Erick Roeser, the county’s elected financial chief, said in a statement. “We are proactively reaching out to Sonoma County property owners who could benefit from this program in order to help them save their home.”

Most recent data shows 104,402 Sonoma County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic begin in early 2020. There have been 503 deaths and 101,851 recoveries.

As of Monday, there were 2,048 active cases.

Homeowners qualify for assistance if their household income is at or below the county income limit. An Area Median Income calculator is available at camortgagerelief.org under the “who is eligible” tab.

Under a new expansion of assistance, qualified applicants may receive one-time payments of up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes.

Homeowners also may get help with mortgage payments if they’ve missed at least two prior to June 30, 2022 and are currently delinquent.

They were previously required to have missed payments prior to Dec. 27, 2021.

Applications and information on eligibility are also available on the California Mortgage Relief Program website.

Assistance with applications also is offered via phone at 888-840-2594.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi