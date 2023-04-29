Sonoma County supervisors and health officials are hosting a community forum in Santa Rosa next week to discuss mental health issues and challenges, including opioid overdoses, suicides, homelessness and behavioral health staff recruitment and retention.

The daylong forum, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at the Finley Center in west Santa Rosa, will include panels with staff from the county’s behavioral health division and local mental health providers. Panels will also examine local mental health wellness needs and psychiatric crisis services.

One of the more pernicious challenges facing the county’s behavioral health division is its growing staffing crisis. During county budget workshops this week Health Services Director Tina Rivera reported that the division was facing a 28% vacancy rate.

A county spokesman said Thursday that the panel on workforce challenges and solutions will be a look at the ways we are working to solve the challenges in training, recruiting, and retaining our behavioral health care workforce.

The forum, which is open to the public and free to attend, will also be livestreamed via Zoom. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required to attend in person due to limited space. Members of the local mental health and substance use disorder community are encouraged to attend.

“Our mental health care system is chronically underfunded and, as a result, we see tragic outcomes every day, from substance use disorder to homelessness to suicide,” Chris Coursey, who is chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

Coursey said he hopes the panel discussions and community participation will provide insight into the county’s most pressing mental health needs.

The forum is funded by Measure O, the quarter-cent sales tax measure voters approved in 2020 to fund mental health and homelessness services. For more information about the forum, go to the Department of Health Services website.

