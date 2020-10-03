Sonoma County hotels provide respite for Glass fire evacuees

Jon Hill had briefly entertained the idea of staying behind Sunday night to defend his Oakmont home from the Glass fire. But after his neighbor backed out of their plan to stay and the fire continued its advance, Hill decided to head out, too.

“I saw the flames licking over the ridge at Hood Mountain, about 100- or so foot flames,” he said. ‘When I saw that, I said, OK, I’m leaving.”

That was no simple task. Traffic stretched the journey out of Oakmont to a two-hour ordeal. When Hill reached gridlock on westbound Highway 12, he exited and took side roads to arrive at a friend’s home in Sebastopol by about 2 a.m.

Monday, he searched for another place to go, eventually landing a room at the Occidental Lodge.

“I needed some peace,” Hill said. “I need the comforts. That’s just the way it is. I need a bed to sleep in.”

He is not alone in seeking the comfort and amenities of a hotel after fleeing wildfire. Local hotel managers and staff describe an increasingly familiar rhythm of providing shelter for evacuees during the fall, as Sonoma County has been hit repeatedly with destructive blazes.

For people anticipating lengthy evacuations before they can return, or those who learn they have no home to return to, the cost of a hotel stay can be worth the sense of respite and shelter.

Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Association, said that local lodging providers “unfortunately are getting a bit too good” at preparing to welcome fire evacuees and first responders in the fall months.

“Housing people, feeding them and providing a warm welcome are skills that are used not only for vacationers and business meeting attendees, but also crucial for those evacuated from a disaster or those on the front lines fighting fires,” he said in an email.

Anna Paseka, who staffs the front desk at the Oxford Suites hotel in Rohnert Park, said she has seen several of the same families show up at the hotel year after year. She knows their names, their pets’ names and why they’re there.

“We see people come back over and over,” Paseka said. “And we wish we didn’t, because we know what they’re going through.”

As each guest approached the desk Wednesday afternoon, she asked them about their short-term plans in addition to their needs in their rooms. Several guests, Paseka said, have lost their homes and are expecting to need shelter for a few weeks.

Ben Werdmuller, who is staying with his parents and his sister in three rooms at the Oxford Suites, is grateful to know their shared home in Rincon Valley is still standing. When the four of them evacuated Sunday night, with the glow of fire visible over a nearby ridge, they didn’t know if they would have a place to come back to.

“The thing I thought about when I was lying in the hotel room after everyone else had gone to bed was all those memories,” Werdmuller said, referring mostly to the photographs his family left behind. “To be robbed of those memories on top of everything else ... it felt like a logical continuation of 2020, but it was really upsetting.”

Before he had settled into his bed to catch what sleep he could that night, Werdmuller said he had gone to a nearby grocery store to grab a little food to eat.

“By the time we came back,” he said, “the lobby was just mobbed.”

Emergency shelters established hastily Sunday night quickly filled as COVID-19 restrictions severely limited available space.

Some people fleeing the Glass fire weren’t just evacuated to hotels. They were evacuated from them.

Guests at two properties run by the Four Sisters’ Inn — the Kenwood Inn and Spa and the Gaige House and Ryokan — were forced to leave Sunday as the fire came their way, said Tamara Mims, president.

Evacuated people have shown up at other properties in the hotels’ network, Mims said, and the company will work with them to try to reduce costs however possible.

“We instituted a program that basically if someone was evacuated and needed a place to stay, we will figure out the best rate for them,” she said. The company doesn’t publicize discounts with specific percentages because it does not want to exploit the situation, she said.

“If they identify themselves, explain, ‘I’m an evacuee,’ that’s certainly going to unlock some privileges,” she said.

As each site has a fairly small number of rooms, hotel staff also have to determine what availability they have for people to stay for an extended period.

Jennifer Richards, vice president of group business development with Sonoma County Tourism, collects and coordinates a countywide view on hotel availability for evacuees, information that she circulates to the Red Cross and various city officials. The list is also available at Sonoma County Tourism’s website. It is updated at least once per day, Richards said.

“It’s important for the residents to have a place and important for city officials to have a place to direct people where to go,” she said. “We won’t stop doing it until I feel that there’s really so much availability and evacuation orders are almost (all) lifted.”

As local fire and law enforcement officials continue to downgrade evacuation orders on the Glass fire, some people have a longer road to return than others.

Werdmuller and his family, for example, were legally allowed to return Tuesday. They stayed at their hotel through the end of the week, however, waiting for power to be restored to their home.

“We need power for medical devices and air purifiers,” he said. But he’s anticipating seeing more evacuations as long as his family continues to live in California.

Hill is in for a longer wait, as Highway 12 remains closed and Oakmont is still under evacuation order.

He’s not overthinking it. For now, he’s leaning into the fact that he knows his home is still standing and his insurance will help pay for his hotel costs. While he stays in Occidental, he’s enjoying the sound of crickets chirping outside his window, and the beauty of the redwood trees during his drives to work in Santa Rosa.

“I believe there’s energy in the universe and ... if I tune into the energy and remain grateful, every day’s a blessing,” he said. “I’m blessed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.