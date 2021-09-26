Sonoma County immigrant groups to march Sunday to advocate for path to citizenship

Two local groups are sponsoring a 12-mile walk from Santa Rosa to Healdsburg on Sunday in support of a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Santa Rosa-based Comite VIDA, which describes itself as a volunteer immigrant defense action group, and ALMAS, the domestic worker organizing project of Centro Laboral de Graton, have partnered to sponsor the march.

“Sonoma County immigrants will walk 12 miles for the 12 million undocumented people waiting for Congress to act on a path to citizenship, continuing to demand that the Board of Supervisors advocates for a path to citizenship,” a news release about the event said.

Aztec dancers will lead the walk.

The two groups and their allies are lobbying for county supervisors to pass a resolution in support of the passage of a path to citizenship for those in the country without documentation, which is included in Congress’ budget bill. They also want the board to back health and safety initiatives that protect immigrant workers from COVID and future wildfires, they said.

Sunday’s march starts at 9 a.m. at the Tom Schopflin Fields, 4351 Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa. It will end about 2 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza with an outdoor community festival, with food tables music and speakers.

“It is time for our county to pass the community resolution, which commits the county to advocate for the dignity and well-being of its immigrant communities at this moment when Congress is getting closer to passing a path to citizenship,” said Luis Bravo, leader of Comite VIDA.

Bravo said Comite VIDA held an event about a month ago and four of five county supervisors (James Gore was absent) attended. Supervisors were presented with the resolution, and “they said all the right things,” Bravo said. Since then it’s been under review by the county, shepherded by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, he said.

“We don’t necessarily think they have strong clout over senators, but we feel that we need to exert pressure over these local officials so they will exert light pressure on these senators and Congress people,” Bravo said.

The resolution they are seeking also includes supporting passage of Assembly Bill 937, which would prohibit transfers from California jails and prisons to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Senate Bill 321, which would provide health and safety protections for domestic workers and day laborers.

Bravo said 8 million of the 12 million undocumented U.S. residents would be helped with the federal legislation, including those supported by the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, essential workers, farmworkers and those covered by the TPS, or Temporary Protected Status program.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.