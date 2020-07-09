Sonoma County in 1850

In 1850, the county of Sonoma was one of the first counties established by the formation of California as a state.

Some of the participants in California’s fight for independence decided to settle here including Jasper O’Farrell in the Sebastopol area and General Mariano Vallejo in Sonoma. Vallejo, at that time a Mexican commandant, was imprisoned by Bear Flag rebels during the initial 1846 revolt and the ensuing Mexican-American War.

In 1850, Vallejo was elected to the California State Senate and donated 156 acres to the newly formed government for the creation of a state capitol.

To the north Harmon Heald, a Gold Rush 49er, laid out the first town grid with a Spanish-style plaza. Originally part of the 48,000-acre Rancho Sotoyome land grant, Heald purchased a portion of the property in 1850 and built a store and post office at the center. The city was incorporated in 1867.

