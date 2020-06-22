Sonoma County infectious disease specialist answers readers' coronavirus questions

Keeping up with the latest information about COVID-19 can be time consuming and sometimes confusing. So we reached out to a local infectious disease expert to help answer some of readers' common questions about the coronavirus.

Dr. Gary Green is an infectious disease specialist helping lead Sonoma County's fight against COVID-19. Green currently serves as the medical director of infection control at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and the medical director of quality for Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

Here's what Green had to say about family gatherings, the difference between the cold and the flu, and how to avoid the virus this summer.

Are small events, such as baby showers, safer outdoors than indoors?

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities because the flow of air dilutes the virus, and UV light and heat from the sun helps kill COVID-19 more quickly, Green wrote in an email. Even though the virus is less contagious outdoors, people should still maintain social distancing, wear masks, wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.

"Indoor activities that promote crowding of many individuals, with frequent high-touch areas (e.g. indoor church service) are higher risk," Green wrote. "Indoor crowding activities where people are coughing or breathing hard for prolonged periods will present a higher risk (e.g. small indoor gym activity)."

Is there a safe way for grandparents to spend time with their grandchildren? What is the risk in "one quick hug"?

Medical researchers are still learning about how pediatric COVID-19 infections spread, Green wrote. Children can still spread the virus even if they seem to develop fewer symptoms, which is why they should cover coughs and sneezes, and regularly wash their hands.

"'One quick hug' may be all it takes for someone to become infected from another adult or a child," Green wrote. "We should be extremely careful with anyone over 65 years of age who comes into close contact with anyone potentially infected with this new respiratory COVID-19 virus. Closing nursing homes to visitors, for example, is a very sensible public health maneuver this early in the pandemic."

Is being in close contact with adults more dangerous than being in close contact with children? Why or why not?

When you come into contact with someone who is infected is more important than whether they're a child or an adult, according to Green. The first few days someone has COVID-19 is when the nasal passage contains the largest amount of the virus.

"We often think that the more ill one becomes, the more contagious they are," he wrote in an email. "That paradigm breaks down with this virus. You are most contagious early in the infection, when symptoms start out mild."

Are there ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 while traveling?

The pandemic is getting worse, not better, in several areas of the U.S. and other countries, according to Green, who also warned against nonessential domestic and international travel.

"Any travel through an area where the population is funneled into concentrated areas with many high-touch surfaces will increase the risk of COVID-19," he wrote. "This would include airports, train stations, bus stations, gas stations, indoor restaurants and cafés during travel and public restrooms. It may be more prudent to stay home, follow public health guidelines, and be close to services like your local medical provider."

Is herd immunity one possible goal, and how would its effectiveness be measured?

"Herd immunity is defined as protection (called immunity) from an infection in a large enough portion of a community (the herd) that prevents further infection of this infectious disease," Green wrote. "This makes the spread of a specific infectious disease from person to person unlikely, which also protects those who cannot develop immunity."

Herd immunity can be developed in two ways, Green added. Either people contract the infection and develop immunity naturally or they are vaccinated. More than 160 possible COVID-19 vaccines are being researched worldwide. Blood tests from people who have been vaccinated or who have survived the illness is used to measure herd immunity.

What is a PCR test, and how does it work?

"PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a specific and highly sensitive molecular laboratory technique that helps us detect certain viruses, bacteria, parasites, and other organisms," Green wrote. "PCR was first developed in 1985 and has become a common laboratory technique."

What makes the coronavirus more dangerous than the flu?

Influenza viruses are dangerous, especially to children and the elderly, according to Green. But many people have developed immunity against the flu, but COVID-19 is a new virus, so our immune systems have never experienced anything like it. Coronaviruses are usually more contagious than influenza viruses, too.

"In certain populations, like the elderly, COVID-19 appears to be more severe and therefore more dangerous than influenza," he wrote. "Fortunately, COVID-19 is not as severe as influenza in children, but we are seeing a handful of severe cases in some kids. Researchers around the world are vigorously studying COVID-19 to better understand why and how it is so dangerous."

Can coronavirus be contracted from other bodily fluids, such as sweat?

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that is spread from sneezing and coughing, and possibly from heavy breathing, yelling or shouting, Green explained.

"There is a smaller but significant risk from touching recently infected surfaces, like doorknobs, when an infected person has coughed, sneezed or touched their face and then touched a surface," Green wrote. "Generally, this virus seems to live only a few hours on indoor surfaces."

Should people who are unable to wear masks due to health issues consider wearing face shields?

"Wearing a regular mask is important to protect others if you become infected," Green wrote. "Wearing a mask also offers some partial protection in avoiding infection from COVID-19. A face shield does not substitute for a mask and is rarely needed outside a medical facility."

When people are heading to the beach and other summer activities, what are the top things they should keep in mind?

Here are Green's five tips for outdoor activities this summer:

Don’t crowd with others while driving in a car or bus Stay at least 6 feet away from other people Continue wearing a mask Avoid touching your face Wash your hands frequently, especially when touching common surfaces

What's the most important thing to remember about coronavirus?

Besides social distancing and good hygiene, Green suggested getting a flu vaccine. "COVID-19 will likely last into the flu season," he wrote in an email. "At that time, it will be important to get a flu vaccination, so you don’t get simultaneous viral infections at the same time."