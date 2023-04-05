Sonoma County inmate to be sentenced for January jail escape

A Petaluma man is scheduled to be sentenced this month after pleading no contest to escaping the Sonoma County jail in January.

John Avilla III, 39, could be sentenced to as much as three years in prison after entering the plea on March 27 as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to court records.

He also pleaded no contest to an unrelated count of vehicle theft, which carries a maximum prison penalty of four years.

Sentencing for both matters is scheduled for April 24.

Court records show Avilla has felony arrests dating back to November 2004 when he was arrested and later convicted in a grand theft case.

Before this year, he had at least three prior convictions related to auto theft.

Most recently, Avilla was arrested on Nov. 14 on suspicion of possessing a stolen 2001 Ford F-250 pickup. This led to the charge of vehicle theft included in last week’s no-contest plea.

Around 8:40 a.m. Jan. 3, he was working as part of a jail kitchen crew when he escaped through a back door used for food shipments, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found Avilla around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma.

It wasn’t clear exactly how he got to Petaluma, but one count of vehicle theft was filed against him in the escape case.

That count is expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

A co-defendant, Christina Prange, was charged with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory. Her direct involvement and relationship to Avilla weren’t clear.

Prange also pleaded no contest on March 27 and court records show she was sentenced to 120 days in jail, minus any credit for time served.

