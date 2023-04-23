A sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday for a Petaluma man convicted last month of a January escape from the Sonoma County jail.

John Avilla III, 39, is scheduled to appear about 9 a.m. before Judge Josh Fredricks in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, according to court records.

Avilla, who faces up to seven years in prison, entered a plea deal and pleaded no contest on March 27 to charges of escaping from jail and vehicle theft.

The charges are unrelated and associated with separate cases dating back to November.

Avilla was arrested on Nov. 14 on suspicion of possessing a stolen 2001 Ford F-250 pickup. This led to the charge of vehicle theft included in last month’s no contest plea.

Around 8:40 a.m. Jan. 3, he was working as part of a jail kitchen crew when he escaped through a back door used for food shipments, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found Avilla around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma.

One count of vehicle theft was filed in the escape case but it’s expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Court records show Avilla has felony arrests dating back to November 2004 when he was arrested and later convicted in a grand theft case.

He had at least three prior convictions related to auto theft before this year.

A co-defendant in the escape case, Christina Prange, was charged with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory. Her direct involvement and relationship to Avilla weren’t clear.

Prange also pleaded no contest on March 27 and court records show she was sentenced to 120 days in jail, minus any credit for time served.

