Sonoma County issues ban on large gatherings amid omicron surge

Amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases — fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron mutation — Sonoma County health officials on Monday issued a 30-day ban on large public indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Health officials also issued a communitywide appeal for Sonoma County residents to avoid leaving their homes except for going to work, school or other necessary trips, such as the grocery store or the doctor’s office. The appeal, also for 30 days, is not a strict local health mandate.

The new health order restricting gatherings — which takes effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday — would prohibit large public gatherings indoors of more than 50 people, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 100. The move is in response to skyrocketing COVID-19 case rates in Sonoma County, which threaten to overwhelm local hospitals, officials said.

Last week, local health officials reported that large and small gatherings are the cause of more than 50% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, where the source of transmission has been determined.

According to the county’s latest public health data, the current transmission rate is an average of 121.4 new daily cases per 100,000. That means the county is logging an average of 600 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also increased in the past week, going from about 30 a week ago to 76 on Sunday, according to county public health data.

It’s unclear how many of those “COVID-19 patients” entered the hospital because of COVID-19 illness and how many sought hospital care for something else and subsequently tested positive.

Officials said the health order also specifies that gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 must be limited to no more than 12 people, except for family gatherings.

Officials said a gathering is any public or private event that brings people together in a single room or single space at the same time. This includes in an auditorium, gymnasium, stadium, arena, large conference room, wedding venue, meeting hall, or any other indoor or outdoor space.

Such gatherings may have either assigned or unassigned seating, and may be either general admission or gated, ticketed and permitted events, officials said.

Officials said in a statement that “large gatherings do not include those that occur as a part of regular school instructional events or outdoor recess, workplace settings, courthouse activities, places of worship, cafeterias, or any venue that is open to the public as part of regular operations such as shopping malls, stores, restaurants/food facilities and museums.”

