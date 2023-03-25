Sonoma County issues freeze alert, expands capacity at shelters

Sonoma County issued a freeze alert Friday as the National Weather Service forecast subfreezing temperatures for some parts of the county through Sunday morning.

A primary concern was for homeless people, with temperature expected to fall to 33 or 32 degrees between Petaluma and Healdsburg, and perhaps down to 30 degrees in higher elevations, according to forecasters.

“We’re not expecting extreme cold below 30, but it's going to impact the unhoused population,” said David King, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Monterey office.

A weekend of unseasonably low temperatures starts tonight, with near freezing temperatures expected in the interior valleys. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NZDZ4yrHLP — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 24, 2023

Winter shelters have expanded capacity on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a Friday news release from the county.

— In Guerneville, nonprofit West County Community Services is offering shelter and services at the former Bank of America building at 16390 Main Street.

— Homeless Action Sonoma has a navigation center and warming station set up at 867 W. Napa St., in Sonoma.

— Additional information is available on the county’s emergency readiness resource page at bit.ly/3TXD997.

The county recommends that residents limit time outdoors to avoid serious medical conditions, including hypothermia and frostbite.

Area grape growers said they are ready for the cold with wind machines that circulate warm air and overhead frost protection systems.

“Anywhere we have budbreak, we are ready,” said Steve Dutton, president and co-owner of Dutton Ranch in Sebastopol.

A storm system is expected to roll in late Monday and last into midweek with the “potential for moderate to heavy rain and winds gusts,” according to King.

