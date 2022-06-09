Sonoma County Jail COVID-19 outbreak infects 5, quarantines 236

Over 230 people detained at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, more than a third of the jail’s population, are quarantining after five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Three housing units at the jail were locked down due to the positive COVID-19 cases, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia.

In total, 236 detainees out of 666 held at the jail were under quarantine by Wednesday morning. All of them have been tested for the coronavirus. The Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting those results, Valencia said.

Additionally, 18 Sheriff’s Office employees, including sworn and non-sworn jail staff, have been quarantined due to exposure. Valencia declined to say whether any personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

No inmates or staff members have been hospitalized.

Testing detected the first positive case on Monday.

Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office’s detention operations, said he could not comment on the recent outbreak, as he has been out of the office since May 24 for the primary election, in which he is running for Sonoma County sheriff. Polls closed Tuesday and ballot counts are underway.

Inmates under COVID-19 lockdown are not able to appear at court and instead appear in hearings via Zoom.

Jail outbreaks have negative impacts not only on incarcerated people, but all who navigate the legal system, said Heather Wise, who represents multiple people booked at the jail as a conflict council attorney.

“Everyone is dismayed at this point. Besides the fact that our country has issues with poor people getting health or mental care, or housing… corralling people all together once they’re a problem, isn’t a good idea for anyone,” said Wise on Wednesday. “It’s frankly scary for defense attorneys, court staff, etc. but I also do think everyone is numb at this point.”

This is at least the fourth substantial COVID-19 outbreak among inmates at the jail since the beginning of the pandemic.

In December 2020, 18 people in the jail were infected. In July 2021, 31 inmates came down with the virus.

The largest outbreak began in December 2021 with two staff members testing positive and lasted through February, ultimately infecting nearly 300 people.

Jail officials have maintained they are doing a good job suppressing the worst of the virus’ impacts, pointing to safety precautions such as mandatory masking for employees. They also point out that no inmate has died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

While COVID-19 cases are again on the rise countywide, severe illness is down.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.