Man dies while in custody at Sonoma County Jail

An Sonoma County Jail inmate died at a hospital Tuesday morning after deputies found him alone and unconscious in a jail cell 10 minutes after serving him breakfast.

The man, whose name was withheld by authorities pending notification of relatives, was alert at about 6:20 a.m., when deputies came to his cell to give him breakfast, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia.

About 10 minutes later, jail staff found the man unresponsive in the cell, Valencia said.

“They immediately began CPR,” Valencia said. “I don’t have any information on if he was lying down on the ground or lying down on his bed, I just know he was unresponsive.”

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 7:20 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Marin County Coroner’s Office to conduct an autopsy on the man, the agency’s customary procedure for in-custody deaths, Valencia said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have any preliminary determination about what led to the death, though foul play was not suspected since he was alone in the cell, Valencia said.

Nevertheless, the Sheriff Office’s violent crimes unit will investigate the death. A separate internal affairs investigation will review whether staff followed jail policies and procedures at the time of the man’s death, Valencia said. Detectives were reviewing surveillance video and talking to jail personnel as part of their investigation.

“We do a very detailed investigation to try to get a timeline and determine everything that happened,” Valencia said. “The autopsy, that’s another piece.”

Valencia declined to reveal Tuesday why the man was being held at the jail or how long he had been incarcerated. The early disclosure of such information has previously led people to learn about a relative’s death before the family has been notified by the coroner, Valencia said.

