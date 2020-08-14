Sonoma County Jail manager confident coronavirus outbreak contained

Three Sonoma County Jail inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 are being treated in isolation and aren’t considered a threat to the rest of the institution, the assistant sheriff in charge of the jail said Thursday.

The infected inmates are not interacting with the other 664 inmates in custody, said Eddie Engram, the assistant sheriff, in his first interview since recently being assigned to manage the jail.

The small outbreak was the first detection of the infectious disease in the jail population since one inmate tested positive in June, for a total of four infections during the ongoing pandemic, Engram said. Since June, the jail has done 254 coronavirus tests on inmates and 150 tests on staff.

Voluntary virus testing for jail staff and inmates is conducted every two weeks, with the numbers of tests done depending on availability of test kits.

No jail staff members have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, he said. They have daily screening on arrival at the jail, with temperature checks and medical questioning.

Engram said jail staff had suspected two recently booked inmates that have been confirmed with COVID-19 of having the virus and they were immediately isolated, never coming into contact with the rest of the jail population. They are in the midst of a 14-day quarantine, which will be followed by another two weeks separated from the population before they join other inmates.

The third inmate wasn’t honest with jail admission staff about his potential exposure, Engram said, and his positive status was discovered during routine voluntary tests a day after he was booked. This inmate is now housed in an isolation unit as well.

Jail officials are following the same steps with the three infected inmates as they did with the inmate who tested positive in June. Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are transferred into a cell that has negative pressure, so the airflow is restricted to that cell and not dispersed outside of it.

After 14 days in a negative pressure cell and a negative coronavirus test, an infected inmate spends another 14 days isolated in a so-called reception cell before joining other inmates in the general population.

So far the county jail has avoided huge viral outbreaks other jails and prisons have in the state and nationwide. Though the potential is there, Engram credited his corrections staff for being careful and taking prudent public health precautions.

“We have 500 to 600 inmates, and they’re not going anywhere,” he said. “So their chances of getting COVID come from the staff. Our low number is a testament to the staff and what they’re doing off duty.

“If they’re out there violating the (public) health mandate, going to bars, we’d have staff members bringing it into the facility,” the assistant sheriff said.

Inmates are able to attend court hearing virtually via Zoom if they choose.

One of the three inmates who tested positive for the virus this week had been to county court last week, prompting a thorough cleaning of the courtroom and notification to staff and judicial officers present at that hearing.

The new infections have prompted additional testing among staff and inmates and most of those results were pending, save for one negative test result as of Thursday.

The county health department assists with coronavirus testing, but the overall management of the disease within the jail is handled by the on-site medical and custody staff, Engram said.

The goal is to prevent a widespread outbreak similar to what has occurred at county skilled nursing centers and other jails, such as San Quentin Prison in Marin County.

San Quentin, the state’s oldest prison, became a deadly epicenter for one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. The virus has infected more than 2,400 prisoners and staff. Twenty-six men have died, including a guard and 12 men on death row. That outbreak has been traced to the transfer of more than 100 inmates who were brought to San Quentin from a Chino prison that had an outbreak.

Engram said jail admission and medical staff pay close attention to how inmates answer their screening questions, because many aren’t honest or forthcoming about their potential COVID-19 exposure. There are false rumors, he said, that if an inmate acknowledges having the virus that means the person will be released.

No inmates that have tested positive for the virus have been freed and no other inmates in the jail have been released because of the pandemic disease, the assistant sheriff said.

“We’re fortunate right now. Because the population is low we do have alternatives to how we house people. We still have plenty of room,” he said.

Between the main jail and the North County Detention Facility, which isn’t being used, the county could house about 1,200 inmates.

“We could have a COVID wing, for lack of a better phrase, if needed,” Engram said.

He said jail staff members, at least, are coming to the understanding that wearing masks and personal protective equipment and other isolation rules may be here for the long haul.

“It may be this way even after a vaccine,” Engram said. “Even if they get a vaccine by, say, January, people have to readily take it. And it’s hard enough to get people to take flu shots.”

