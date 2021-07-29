Sonoma County Jail sees outbreak of COVID-19

Since July 23, 31 inmates in the Sonoma County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but Sheriff’s Office officials said all the patients are asymptomatic and the outbreak appears isolated from the general inmate population.

The virus spread among recent intakes to the jail who were isolated from regular inmate housing while they underwent a 14-day observation period, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Inmates are tested within four days of entering the jail, and are kept in a single cell until they receive a negative test, Valencia said. They are then moved into group housing for another 14 days of observation before they enter the jail’s general population.

Officials are investigating how the virus entered the jail, Valencia said.

The current outbreak occurred in a housing unit where 96 inmates were under observation. The 31 infected inmates were isolated from the group and the remainder are undergoing testing, Valencia said.

The jail offers inmates vaccines against COVID-19 but does not require them of either inmates or staff. There have been 272 inmates inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since vaccination efforts began, according to the county health department.

The jail population fluctuates frequently, however, the sheriff’s office, in concert with the Sonoma County District Attorney and Public Defender offices, has sought to limit the population to around 700 inmates or less during the pandemic.

Today there are 730 inmates in the facility, Valencia said. Of those, 240 inmates are undergoing the 14-day observation.

There are 12 jail staff members under quarantine from exposure to the infected inmates, Valencia said. He declined to say if any of those staff members had tested positive.

The jail has for the most part not relaxed virus protocols it instituted at the beginning of the pandemic, when justice officials agreed to release hundreds of people who weren’t considered threats to public safety in an effort to lessen crowding.

Sonoma County’s jail has so far escaped some of the dire COVID-19 outbreaks seen among inmate populations nationally. To date, there has been no death or serious hospitalization of an inmate due to COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury in a June report commended the Sheriff’s Office for a quick response to the virus and saluted “unprecedented cooperation” among the different elements of the county’s justice system.

The jail went through a previous significant outbreak in December when 18 inmates were infected as COVID-19 cases surged countywide.

In-person visitations started up again at the beginning of May after being banned since the pandemic began, but there was no link between the current outbreak and visitation, Valencia said.

The outbreak comes amid a renewed spike in cases in the county, including in some of the institutional housing facilities that have concerned public health experts from the beginning. A worse outbreak is unfolding at the Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter, where 110 of 156 shelter residents and three staff have tested positive. One shelter resident died from the virus on Sunday.

Countywide, much of the current outbreak, which is driving an uptick in hospitalizations, cases and testing, has been attributed to the delta variant.

County officials are using new testing equipment at the county health lab to examine if the jail cases are delta variant, according to health department spokesperson Matt Brown. Those results should be available in the coming days, Brown said.

