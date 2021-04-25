Sonoma County Jail to reinstate visitations May 1

– Inmates who have been in custody for more than 14 days are allowed one visitation per month.

– Scheduled visits are available every day of the week besides Friday.

Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays by calling 707-565-1400.

For the first time in more than a year, inmates at Sonoma County Jail will be able to see family and friends while in custody.

The in-person visitations, which were put on hold in March 2020 because of the coronavirus, will begin May 1, though they will look much different from those prior to the pandemic.

People wanting to visit inmates will need to make reservations ahead of time and undergo mandatory temperature checks and health screenings once they arrive, Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Inmates who clear the department’s 14-day quarantine period will only be allowed one visit each calendar month of up to two people, and the jail will cap the number of daily visitations at 132, Valencia said.

Everyone who enters the facility must wear a mask and keep it on throughout the visit, he added.

Visitation rooms, which will be equipped with hand sanitizer, will be cleaned by staff at the end of each visit.

“The virus is still out there,” Valencia said. “We want to keep staff and inmates safe from getting the virus and keeping it out of the facility but this is a step forward in getting people who are in custody, getting them being able to see their friends.”

As more counties throughout the state have begun loosening pandemic-related restrictions in recent months as the number of coronavirus cases has began to drop, the reinstatement of in-person visits has been a key request among inmates at the Sonoma County Jail.

It was one of the reasons behind at least two hunger strikes at the facility in the past four months, the most recent of which lasted five days and involved nearly 100 inmates.

But jail staff needed to meet guidelines set out by the Board of State and Community Corrections on in-person visits during the coronavirus pandemic before it could allow the gatherings, Valencia said.

Workers from the county’s public health and risk management departments were also called in to review the jail’s revamped visitation process, he added.

“We just want everybody to be patient and for inmates and staff stay safe,” Valencia said. “We all have a part in this.”

As of Friday, four inmates, each who were recently booked into the facility, were isolating in a single cell after testing positive for the coronavirus, Valencia said.

Over the past two weeks, two correctional employees have tested positive for the virus, forcing them to miss work as they quarantine, he said.

The North County Detention Facility, located near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, will remain closed indefinitely, given the low number of inmates in custody, Valencia said.

As of Friday, the inmate population at Sonoma County Jail totaled about 670 people. Prior to the pandemic, the facility’s daily average was about 1,100 inmates.

More than 220 people in custody at the county jail have been vaccinated at least once, Valencia said. Roughly a third of the inmates who are offered a vaccine accept one, he said.

