Sonoma County is going green — for veterans.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the county will participate in Operation Green Light in honor of National Veterans Awareness Week. Buildings around the county will be illuminated by green lights to symbolize visibility, appreciation and support of veterans.

The public campaign will be visible at the Santa Rosa Administration and Veterans Memorial buildings in Santa Rosa, as well as various locations in Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati and Guerneville.

Operation Green Light for Veterans, spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, originated at the state level in 2021 with the New York State County Executives Association.

“It was such a success that we decided that it would be something really unifying and inspiring for counties across the nation,” National Association of Counties Legislative Director Rachel Mackey said.

This year marks the first time the awareness campaign is on a national level.

Over 200 counties in the U.S. are participating in Operation Green Light, Mackey said, and in almost every state.

Sonoma County felt it important to participate in the initiative “to honor veterans across the nation and spotlight the services available to Sonoma County veterans and their loved ones through the Sonoma County Veterans Service Office,” according to Daniel Virkstis, a public affairs spokesperson for the county.

Local buildings will be illuminated nightly during the week, but the county also encouraged residents to participate by installing a green light bulb at their homes.

Mackey’s hope is that Operation Green Light will continue each year — not just for its symbolic tribute, but also as a chance for counties to advertise the local services and resources available for veterans.

