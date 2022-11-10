A Sonoma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday tentatively allowed a lawsuit filed by seven women against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli and his winery to move forward.

The preliminary order by Judge Barbara Zuniga rejected efforts by an attorney for Christopher Creek Winery to throw out some of the legal claims against the winery connected to sexual assault and abuse accusations against Foppoli.

The seven women are seeking damages, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees and injunctions prohibiting Foppoli from coming within 100 yards of them or releasing any information about them, including photos, videos or recordings.

The women’s identities are anonymous in the lawsuit but their claims match accounts published in The Press Democrat and San Francisco Chronicle. They base some of the claims in their suit on the idea that the business profited as Foppoli lured women to the winery to commit sexual crimes against them.

“To know that our complaint is largely intact as we move forward is a step in the right direction and certainly significant for our clients,” Traci Carrillo, a Santa Rosa attorney and former prosecutor representing the women, said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Zuniga also ruled Wednesday against a motion by Foppoli, who sought to join the winery’s motion to dismiss some of the women’s claims from the lawsuit. But he committed a procedural error, filing his attempt after he had already responded to the lawsuit, Zuniga ruled.

Foppoli continues to represent himself in the case and has not named an attorney. At Wednesday’s hearing, his name appeared on a Zoom call box with the camera turned off. That individual did not speak during the hearing, and the judge did not call upon them.

Foppoli did not respond to a request for comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing. His brother, Joe Foppoli, did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on behalf of Christopher Creek.

Also on Wednesday’s courtroom call were five screens labeled Jane Doe, representing women who allege the vintner and former wine country political star raped, sexually assaulted or harassed them at different points over the last two decades.

“Even a procedural hearing is very significant for our clients who are at last seeing some movement,” Carrillo said.

The seven women also are suing the Santa Rosa affiliate of Active 20-30, a national service club. A November 2021 investigation by the Chronicle found local Active 20-30 leaders were aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Foppoli but ignored or made light of the complaints. The club subsequently expelled Foppoli.

As many as 14 women have publicly accused Foppoli of sexual assault, rape or harassment. He remains under criminal investigation in California and faces two civil suits so far, with the second coming from an anonymous Montana woman who says Foppoli raped her several times in 2020.

The California state attorney general’s office has spent seven months investigating without announcing a decision that could result in criminal charges.

In an Oct. 20 interview with The Press Democrat, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said his staff was working “expeditiously” on the case, but it remained an open investigation, and he could not comment further.

On March 11, authorities in Palm Beach, Florida, released documents from an investigation there into a sexual assault allegation against Foppoli from reality TV star Farrah Abraham.

The Palm Beach Police Department suspended its investigation for lack of sufficient evidence.

Abraham’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, has said his client was also likely to bring a civil lawsuit against the former Windsor mayor, in the Palm Beach courthouse. In October, Kuvin told The Press Democrat there were “no new developments.”

