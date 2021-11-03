Sonoma County judge denies former Petaluma police officer’s request for diversion

A former Petaluma police officer accused of assaulting a young Black woman last summer won’t be granted a diversion in the case because he “has not taken responsibility,” a Sonoma County Superior Court commissioner has ruled.

In denying former Petaluma Police Sgt. Lance Novello’s request for a diversion, which would have allowed Novello to avoid a permanent criminal record, court Commissioner Kenneth G. English took issue with what he saw as an effort to minimize the allegations in the case.

“The court was struck by a theme. There was a lot of minimizing what happened,” English said, referring to filings from the defense during an Oct. 13 hearing, two weeks before denying Novello’s request for a diversion.

“When we’re talking about diversion, what we’re really looking at is a rehabilitation program. We’re facing what happened, we’re going to fix the underlying issue, and we’re not going to recidivate.”

English’s decision, issued Oct. 27, all but assures the case will go to trial, and it sets the stage for the full release of body camera footage from the July 20, 2020, incident in which Novello is accused of assaulting Elizabeth Cole in a hospital parking lot.

After a readiness conference this week, the Thursday trial date that had been in place for months was vacated. The reason for the change wasn’t immediately clear.

Novello’s legal team and prosecutors have put forth vastly different narratives about the factors that led Novello to bump into Cole in the parking lot of the Petaluma Valley Hospital, where Cole had just been discharged following a car crash.

Video shared in a mostly abandoned courtroom Oct. 13 showed an agitated Cole arguing with police officers, seeking to press charges against her mom for running over her foot and complaining that hospital staff had dropped her on her head.

The situation only escalated when Novello intervened, telling Cole to “shut your mouth,” and refusing to provide his name and badge number despite repeated demands from Cole.

Finally, as Cole, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, limped toward Novello with a pen and paper in her hand, Novello puffed out his chest, stepped forward aggressively and knocked Cole off balance with his body.

In arguing against Novello’s request for a diversion, prosecutors in their Sept. 20 filing called Novello’s actions that night an “utter abuse of his position of authority.”

“The situation is one of power where an injured female is seeking the name of the man who told her to shut her mouth and (Novello) did not take kindly to a simple request,” according to the court filing.

Novello’s attorney, Andrew Ganz, argued in the Oct. 13 hearing his client, Petaluma’s 2016 Officer of the Year, had already suffered damage in the case, losing his job and receiving unwanted media attention. Ganz sought to walk a narrow line in requesting the diversion – that Novello didn’t commit a crime, but that he also acknowledged the need to handle things better.

“I don’t’ think a crime happened here, but that doesn’t mean that my client hasn’t thought about this situation … on how he can do better,” Ganz said. “For him to not get the benefit of a statute because an incident is so de minimus, because somebody doesn’t want to say, ‘I did something criminal or horrible …’ I don’t think that’s just.”

Novello declined to comment after the Oct. 13 hearing.

Cole, a Santa Rosa Junior College student who has declined to speak in detail about the alleged assault, including allegations from Novello’s legal team that she was intoxicated the night the incident, offered a statement to the court. It was read by victim’s advocate during the Oct. 13 hearing.

“The assault and battery I experienced changed my life,” Cole said in the statement. “For officer Novello to show no remorse and ask for a diversion is an insult to myself and the community. I ask the court to not sweep this crime under the rug. This town needs justice to be seen.”

Although the altercation took place last summer, details about the case, including the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to charge Novello last October and Novello’s subsequent retirement, have come to light only recently due to Argus-Courier reporting.

In the wake of that publicity, calls for greater law enforcement oversight have grown in Petaluma, including from members of a resident-led committee that will recommend a formal oversight process to the Petaluma City Council next month.

Savano, who has played a key role in the city’s work on policing and race relations, has said his department’s handling of the Novello case, including handing the investigation over to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, proves the system works.

“I think the way we responded to this situation, not only as a police department, but as a city, demonstrates and shows an example of how we maintain the trust and confidence of the public we serve,” Savano said earlier this year.

But questions remain in the case, particularly as details key evidence have remained elusive.

Body camera footage – at first withheld by the city of Petaluma and then sealed by a Sonoma County judge – has not been made public, despite clips from two body worn cameras being shown in court Oct. 13.

It’s possible the footage may be unsealed during trial, following the ruling from English, the commissioner, to deny Novello’s request for a diversion.

In his ruling, English detailed the various allowable reasons for a diversion – reasons he said don’t match the circumstances in the case.

“Here, the defendant has not taken responsibility or expressed any desire for rehabilitation,” English said in the ruling.

“Instead, the defendant argues that the nature of the offense and his background make (him) a suitable candidate for diversion. Without an acknowledgement that there was wrongdoing, or the demonstration of insight into an underlying issue to address, it is impossible for the court to craft a set of terms and conditions during the diversionary period that would meet the goal of reformation and rehabilitation.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.