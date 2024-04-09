A Santa Rosa man, convicted of the June 2022 killing of a friend, will be sentenced Wednesday as scheduled after a judge rejected his request to withdraw his no-contest plea.

Juan Antonio Martinez, who appeared Monday before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison after pleading no contest Feb. 6 to fatally shooting Windsor resident Deydhy Silverio Castro.

Martinez is represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office and he was supposed to be sentenced last month before attorneys announced he wanted to withdraw his plea.

At the time, Chief Deputy Public Defender Jeff Mitchell said the matter involved client privilege and he couldn’t disclose what led to Martinez’s decision.

A very brief hearing — it lasted minutes — about Martinez’s request was held Monday afternoon behind closed doors in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa before Passaglia.

Following the resumption of public proceedings, the judge announced she was rejecting Martinez’s request and his sentencing would take place as scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Martinez, who has been jailed without bail, previously pleaded no contest to one count each of murder and posing as a kidnapper to commit extortion.

Investigators with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Silverio Castro was last seen with Martinez on June 10, 2022 after they left Windsor with a large amount of cash to buy a car.

Investigators concluded the men visited multiple cities before Martinez fatally shot Silverio Castro near Windsor River Road and Kensington Lane in Windsor.

Martinez, officials said at the time, washed his pickup truck, and discarded his gun and clothes after the killing. It wasn’t immediately clear if the gun was ever recovered.

Silverio Castro was reported missing June 13, 2022. Five days later, according to officials, his wife received a phone call from a man who disguised his voice and demanded a ransom.

The abandoned pickup, which had blood inside, was discovered June 20, 2022 in the 5000 block of Westside Road south of Healdsburg.

Around that time, investigators found Silverio Castro’s body, which had been buried in a shallow grave in the 5000 block of Eastside Road in Forestville.

On June 21, 2022, Martinez was arrested near Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa.

Investigators found Silverio Castro’s money at Martinez’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary hearing was held in August 2022 and a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Martinez to stand trial. He entered a plea agreement earlier this year.

