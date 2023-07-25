Sonoma County jury acquits Santa Rosa man of first-degree murder in stepbrother’s killing

A Sonoma County jury acquitted a 31-year-old Santa Rosa man of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of his stepbrother whose body was discovered in Camp Meeker.

The jury of 10 men and two women, however, were deadlocked on the charge of second-degree murder in the case of Jude Ian Kellner.

Juror deliberations began last week and resumed Tuesday morning. A verdict was returned shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Kellner had been suspected of killing James Bauer, who was found dead on Feb. 12, 2021, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bauer, a 30-year-old Camp Meeker resident, was discovered about 4 p.m. that day when sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported suicide at a home on Market Street.

They found a gun and Bauer, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A coroner’s detective initially considered Bauer’s death suspicious. Further investigation determined it was a homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

