Sonoma County jury finds 2 men guilty in kidnapping and rape of San Francisco woman

Sonoma County jurors convicted two men on all counts of kidnapping a San Francisco woman in 2018, beating her as they drove to the town of Sonoma and raping her in a parking lot.

The verdict in the trial of Christian Quintero and Fredi Lopez-Flores was read around 2 p.m. Friday following three days of deliberations involving a jury of seven woman and five men.

Quintero, a 27-year-old Sonoma resident, and Lopez-Flores, a 37-year-old from Novato, were found guilty of six counts of raping the 24-year-old woman, as well as kidnapping her and causing her great bodily injury. Quintero was additionally convicted of another charge of great bodily injury against the woman.

Court interpreters provided the verdicts to the defendants in Spanish, who listened through black headsets. They were flanked by four court bailiffs, while seven others stood or sat around the courtroom.

As the clerk read aloud Lopez-Flores’s guilty verdict, the man shook and cried silently, before ripping off his headset and letting it fall to the desk in front of him.

“That’s not true, I have videos,” he said in Spanish.

“Mr. Lopez-Flores, now is not the time,” Judge Christopher Honigsberg said, directing him to put the headset back on and listen to the rest of the jury’s verdict.

Quintero contended the sexual encounter was consensual, while Lopez-Flores denied any participation in the violence.

The verdict follows four weeks of testimony from experts and witnesses who shed light on the early morning hours of April 14, 2018.

The victim, referred to in court only as Jane Doe, testified that she blacked out after a night of drinking and later found herself next to Quintero in the back of a car while Lopez-Flores drove.

Prosecutors convinced the jury that the men had worked together to abduct her from the streets of San Francisco while she was waiting for a rideshare to bring her home to the Richmond District. Quintero beat and choked her during the ride to Sonoma, the woman and prosecutors said.

After parking in a dark lot, Lopez-Flores left the vehicle to go buy condoms from a nearby gas station while Quintero raped her, she said during emotional testimony.

When Lopez-Flores returned, she said, he also raped her.

“She never had the privilege of hearing, ‘This is your stop.’ Instead, she was brutally beaten for multiple hours in multiple counties,” said Deputy District Attorney Alex Fisher in the prosecution’s final argument. “They wanted more, more, more, until they had enough. ... She isn’t just a victim. ... She is also a survivor, and these two men, they’re violent sexual predators, and we ask you find them guilty.”

Jurors declined to comment on the deliberation process outside the courtroom following the verdict.

During trial, defense attorneys targeted the woman’s lapses in memory, drunken state, inconsistent testimony and inability to identify the defendants in three photo lineups during the investigation.

Quintero never took the stand, but Lopez-Flores testified. He told jurors he had been forced to go along with his co-defendant at gunpoint, and he never assaulted the woman.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.