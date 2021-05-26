Sonoma County lags other areas in 2020 wildfire debris cleanup

CalOES, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, reports participation by counties in a program offering free debris cleanup of properties where a house was damaged or destroyed in the 2020 wildfires.

Sonoma County lags behind three neighboring counties in clearing debris from homes damaged or destroyed in last year’s wildfires as work continues under a state-sponsored program offered at no cost to homeowners.

With 10 crews currently working here, the state program has cleared 177 properties, amounting to nearly 83% of the 214 properties whose owners signed up for the service.

Napa County, with 313 participating properties, has cleared 299, or 96%.

Lake and Mendocino counties have cleared all of their properties, numbering nine and 31, respectively.

Sonoma County’s clearance rate is less than one point below the statewide average with 3,154 out of 3,775 properties cleared of debris under the California Office of Emergency Services program.

“I’m impressed with the rate even though it’s behind other areas,” Supervisor James Gore said, attributing the shortfall largely to problems accessing parcels in the Mill Creek area.

“We’ve always fought hard for this program,” he said, noting it is a crucial benefit to landowners underinsured or without insurance.

After the 2017 fires, insurance companies began dropping homeowners’ policies in fire-prone areas or boosting premiums beyond the reach of some residents, Gore said.

The Walbridge and Meyers fires last August and the Glass fire in September and October scorched about 125,000 acres and destroyed about 500 Sonoma County homes — about one-tenth of the losses inflicted by the 2017 firestorm.

More than 8,000 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres in California last year, destroying more than 5,700 homes.

The state-sponsored debris cleanup after the 2017 conflagration was “a tour de force,” Gore said.

Burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil are removed by contractors under the state’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

Both the county and state “would certainly have preferred” to have all debris removed by now, said Stuart Tiffin, a spokesman for the county administrator’s office.

The state initially assigned debris removal contractors to counties that had the most paperwork completed and Sonoma was not high on the list, Tiffen said.

Steep terrain, property access issues and bridge reconstruction that required environmental permitting also slowed the cleanup here, he said.

There is also a wide gap between the properties that have been cleared of debris and those certified for rebuilding.

In Sonoma County, fewer than one-fourth of the cleared properties — 39 out of 177 — have been deemed construction ready.

In Napa County, about one-third — 98 out of 299 — have gained permission to rebuild.

None of the parcels in Mendocino County have that clearance, while one-third of parcels — 3 out of 9 — are ready for construction in Lake County.

Statewide, 897 out of 3,154 parcels in 25 counties — or 28% — have been cleared for rebuilding.

Following each cleanup, soil samples must be collected for testing at a state-certified laboratory to assure the samples meet state health and safety criteria, according to a CalOES news release.

Erosion control measures must also pass state inspection and all hazardous trees must be removed before parcels are deemed fit for rebuilding, the release said.

“We recognize that property owners want to begin rebuilding as soon as possible,” Greg Renick, a CalOES spokesman, said in an email. “We are committed to moving them forward toward rebuilding as soon as possible, but we are also committed to completing the work correctly so that the properties are safe to rebuild on.”

An initial May 1 deadline for completing the program has been dropped, he said.

Property owners pay nothing for the cleanup, but are required to remit to the county any portion of their insurance earmarked for debris removal or any remaining amount when rebuilding is completed.

For an ongoing update on the debris removal program’s progress, go to https://wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov/current-incidents/august-september-2020-fires/debris-operations-dashboard/.

