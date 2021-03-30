Sonoma County launches effort to vaccinate the housebound

The County of Sonoma has arranged to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adults 16 years and older who are homebound for a variety of medical reasons and have difficulty getting to a clinic. The County is working with Fox Home Health, which has established a mobile vaccine clinic for those who are homebound.

The County Department of Health Services is working to prioritize homebound individuals in collaboration with service providers, including in-home supportive services, hospice, North Bay Regional Center, Council on Aging and the Adult & Aging Division of Human Services.

The community can participate by reaching out to people they know who may be homebound to share information about the mobile clinic.

“We want to connect with those individuals who are homebound for medical reasons and let them know we will come to their home to vaccinate them against COVID-19,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, head of the County’s COVID-19 vaccination team, in a statement. “This is part of the County’s campaign to take care of our medically vulnerable residents and make sure they don’t slip between the cracks of the vaccine rollout.”

Medicare considers a person homebound if:

• He or she needs the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair to leave home, or their doctor believes that health or illness could get worse if they leave home.

• And, it is difficult for the person to leave their home and they typically cannot do so.

Fox Home Health will screen homebound individuals for eligibility before providing vaccinations.

Homebound individuals who fit the criteria should call 565-4667 or email stompcovid@foxandassociates.org for more information.