Sonoma County law enforcement arrests four suspected catalytic converter thieves

Sonoma County law enforcement agencies this week arrested four suspected catalytic converter thieves, recovering a total of 12 of the devices that control exhaust emissions from vehicles.

The arrests come amid a large spike in catalytic converter thefts in the county amid the pandemic. Over 100 have been reported stolen in recent weeks — usually from Prius models.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stockton residents Soeub Seang, 37, and Boun Chansombath, 38, following a monthlong investigation into catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies stopped Seang while he was driving near Highway 37 and Noble Road. Chansombath was a passenger and a had a warrant for his arrest, allowing deputies to search the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. They found five catalytic converters in the trunk, as well as an electric saw, impact driver, hand drill and pipe cutters.

Both were charged with crimes related to thefts and booked into Sonoma County Jail. Seang was later released with a citation. Chansombath remained in custody with no bail.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said the pair from the Central Valley are suspected to be responsible for stealing a “large amount” of converters in the county, adding “it’s common for (thieves) from other jurisdictions to come into another county where they’re not known.”

On Wednesday, Windsor deputies arrested Gerardo Ramirez-Vega, 32, of Richmond, for on suspicion of possessing and stealing four catalytic converters. Deputies stopped the stolen truck while responding to a burglary alarm activation at the Pick-n-Pull auto parts stores on Old Redwood Highway. In the bed of the truck, they found four catalytic converters.

Ramirez-Vega was charged and booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he was later issued a citation and released.

Also on Wednesday, Petaluma police arrested Miguel Lopez-Reynoso, 35, of Rodeo in Contra Costa County, following a report of a potential catalytic converter theft on the 200 block of Keller Street.

Police saw three catalytic converters in plain sight in Lopez-Reynoso’s car. In a search of the vehicle, an officer also found a car jack and a reciprocating saw.

Lopez-Reynoso was charged with grand theft and booked in Sonoma County Jail.

Valencia with sheriff’s office said county law enforcement agencies regularly share information about the thefts with one another to find and arrest potential suspects.

“We’re constantly evaluating and tracking down evidence, and we want people to call if they see something suspicious during the day or at night,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian