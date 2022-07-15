Sonoma County law enforcement start impounding vehicles that participate in sideshows

Law enforcement agencies across Sonoma County in the past week have worked to identify and impound vehicles that have participated in illegal sideshows.

Police in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati and at Sonoma State University have partnered with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol to “proactively” search for and serve warrants on any car that has been identified taking part in a sideshow.

Santa Rosa Police Department described sideshows, though meant for fun, as being “illegal and dangerous” where drivers block traffic for an extended period of time to perform stunts like donuts and burnouts.

Numerous warrants have so far been authored, the department said. Any car named in a warrant will be stopped by police and immediately impounded.

“These efforts are to keep our community safe by preventing reckless driving on our streets, shootings in our community and the draining of essential public safety resources needed for our community,” the Santa Rosa department said Friday in a Facebook post.

Local law enforcement is also working with agencies outside the county, including in Sacramento and in the East and South bays, to identify participants involved in Sonoma County sideshows and to impound their vehicles.

Illegal sideshows continue to draw concern from public safety entities. A sideshow group late Saturday, into early Sunday, took over the intersection of Guerneville and Willowside roads west of Santa Rosa before authorities could disband the event.

Santa Rosa police arrested four people in connection with the sideshow, issued at least eight citations, impounded three vehicles and made 33 traffic stops, officials said. An estimated 300 vehicles were reportedly involved.

Other locations where the group tried to start sideshows were Stony Point Road and Bellevue Avenue; Piner and Fulton roads; and Aston Way and Petaluma Hill Road. Police were able to stop most of the displays there before crowds grew.

Authorities remind car and racing enthusiasts there are secure locations to enjoy similar activities, including at Sonoma Raceway, which offers Wednesday Night Drags, and Sonoma Drift, where drivers can legally race or drift their vehicles.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or707-521-5209.