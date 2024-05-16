A Sonoma County woman is suing the county after she hit a pothole during a bicycle ride last September and broke a bone in her neck in the subsequent crash.

Lesley Pfeiffer filed the lawsuit April 30 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

She is accusing the county of negligence, by failing to warn bicyclists about the dangerous conditions that existed on this stretch of public property.

She is seeking unspecified damages for a broken left occipital condyle — the area where her spine meets her skull — in her neck and other unspecified serious injuries.

According to Pfeiffer’s complaint, which is short on certain details, the Sept. 16 crash involved “a large pothole” on an unspecified stretch of Bloomfield Road, south of Sebastopol.

Reached Tuesday, Pfeiffer’s attorney, Michael Green told The Press Democrat he would confer with his client before commenting.

The complaint names Sonoma County and includes placeholders for other defendants, Does 1 to 20, to be named at a later time.

It accuses the defendants of failing to design and maintain a safe road and provide warning for the pothole.

“A dangerous condition existed such that it caused Lesley Pfeiffer to crash her bike and sustain serious personal injuries,” her suit states.

Matt Lilligren, deputy county counsel, said on Friday that officials had not been served with the lawsuit and he could not comment on the allegations.

The suit adds that this is not the first time someone was hurt after hitting a pothole on Bloomfield Road and that the road poses a serious threat to bicyclists.

In December 2018, a jury awarded a bicyclist $1.3 million for a crash on Bloomfield, near Canfield Road, that occurred four years earlier.

Catherine Williams was bicycling along Bloomfield on July 10, 2016 when she approached a 12-square-foot pothole that was barely visible because trees created a shadow over the road.

Williams suffered injuries to her head, face, teeth and shoulder.

The 1st District Court of Appeal upheld the jury’s decision after the county appealed the verdict and the matter was resolved in November 2020.

Janice Thompson, Sonoma County’s deputy director of Engineering & Maintenance for Public Infrastructure, said in a statement Friday that officials take road conditions “very seriously.”

“We've made improvements to our response plan for assessing road damage, and we rely on the public's help reporting potholes to our app SoCo Connect, our department website, or our Road Maintenance phone 707-565-5100,” Thompson said. “Additionally we have a robust annual paving program dedicated to improving the conditions of our road system.”

