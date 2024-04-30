Recent court filings contend her contentious relationship with a subordinate as a key factor in the termination of the former Sonoma County Superior Court administrator, who has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state, alleging her dismissal was based on racial discrimination.

The disputes between former court administrator Arlene Junior and Margaret Smith, a former criminal division director, are laid out in motions filed last month in Junior’s ongoing court action.

Junior’s lawsuit, which was filed in Nov. 2022 in U.S. District Court, names Sonoma County Presiding Judge Shelly Averill and the Superior Court of the State of California in Sonoma County as defendants. The latter is a state entity.

On March 25, attorneys for the state and for Averill filed a motion requesting Junior’s suit be dismissed and argues it is without merit. She filed a motion on April 22 opposing summary judgment.

Both motions illustrate a tumultuous working relationship that began shortly after Junior hired Smith in September 2019.

Junior, who was one of Sonoma County’s few Black executives, contends she faced workplace discrimination throughout her time as head of the local courthouse. She contends Smith specifically undermined her, refused to work for a Black supervisor and wanted her job.

“Within months, I found Margaret Smith to be persistently challenging and insubordinate,” Junior wrote in a declaration with her motion. “She failed to follow my instructions, resisted my leadership, refused to collaborate with my executive team and consistently pushed back on projects that I gave to her upon her arrival.”

Smith’s LinkedIn profile shows she’s Calaveras County’s court executive officer. She did not return a call for comment Monday.

In Sonoma County, the court administrative officer is tasked with overseeing the administration of nonjudicial operations at the court, including personnel, budget, calendar, jury system and public relations. Junior managed 190 court employees and oversaw an annual budget of $29 million.

She alleges she endured microaggressions since she was hired and her firing violated her rights under the First Amendment, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Labor Code and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

According to the Superior Court’s motion for summary judgment, Junior’s termination was justified after a series of internal investigations and other behavior did not end in her favor.

The first internal investigation was launched after Smith filed a complaint against Junior in March 2021 alleging a hostile work environment.

According to Junior, the complaint included a 22-page log beginning on Smith’s first day of work and included critiques of Junior’s leadership decisions and management style.

“The log was replete with lies and distorted, embellished accounts of events,” Junior wrote in her declaration.

A second internal investigation began in December 2021 after Smith accused Junior of retaliating against her by denying her pay increase.

Junior countered she couldn’t do a performance evaluation since she was the subject of Smith’s complaint and the hostile work environment investigation was ongoing.

Later in November, according to the Superior Court’s motion, a meeting was held to discuss the hostile work environment investigation against Junior. During that meeting, the motion stated, Junior questioned whether it would have taken place if she wasn’t Black.

This sparked a third investigation in December 2021 and it concluded race did not factor into the hostile work environment case.

A fourth investigation happened in February 2022 to determine if Junior misled Averill into believing a staffer resigned because of Smith.

According to the defendants’ motion, the three investigations into Junior concluded that she engaged in “upsetting, abrasive, intimidating and insulting” behavior; retaliated against Smith for the complaint; and that Averill had been misled.

“At the time, the decision was made to terminate Ms. Junior, I did not believe that Ms. Junior could continue to lead the Superior Court after multiple investigations concluded she had engaged in dishonesty and unfair treatment of a subordinate for filing a complaint against her,” Averill wrote in a declaration accompanying the defense request that Junior’s suit be dismissed.

She added that additional red flags were raised after Junior wrongfully blamed a judicial assistant for media request emails that went unanswered.

In her declaration, Junior wrote that she told Averill the media requests were handled by an executive assistant who had recently resigned.

“I told Judge Averill that I would look into it,” Junior wrote. “I never misrepresented anything to Judge Averill.”

Supporting Junior are former Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch and Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi, who each wrote declarations on her behalf.

Ravitch said Junior’s hard work kept the court process moving, she was a good collaborator and problem solver and is credible.

“The proposition that Ms. Junior could be terminated for being a liar is shocking,” Ravitch wrote.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi