Sonoma County leaders grapple with deep budget cuts amid coronavirus pandemic

Sonoma County could be forced to lay off dozens of dozens of employees and order cuts in some key government services due to a looming budget shortfall tied to the coronavirus pandemic, top county officials warned Monday during a budget workshop.

As the county grapples with how to fill a $45.7 million budget hole, department heads have been called upon to offer up potential cuts, and the first round of proposals came Monday in a two-day roll call via video conference that is meant to lay the groundwork for formal hearings this fall.

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton sought to place the grim financial moment in context.

“We need to live within our means, although we also recognize these are extraordinary events,” she said. “And we may need to take extraordinary measures to make sure we preserve services.”

The Board of Supervisors discussion came as county officials seek to fill a budget gap that represents 2.4% of the county’s $1.9 billion budget.

The backstops for the county include its reserve funds, at $43 million, the roughly $149 million it received in its wildfire settlement with PG&E and the expectation that Congress will offer more relief for local governments amid the historic pandemic.

Sonoma County has already benefited from some federal stimulus money. On Monday, supervisors approved a staff recommendation to use $25 million to continue the Department of Health Services’ pandemic response and an additional $8 million toward grants available for the larger community.

Formal hearings will start the first week in September, but supervisors made ample use of Monday’s workshop to voice their opposition to a wide range of possible cuts, including laying off an immigration specialist in the Public Defender’s Office, cutting work on DUI- and elder-abuse investigations in the District Attorney’s Office and reduced testing of emergency alerts to prepare for disasters.

“I don’t find any of these cuts acceptable,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said before the meeting had reached its second hour.

Bratton’s office initially instructed department leaders to preview what a 10% reduction in general fund contributions would mean for their services and staffing.

For many departments, the county general fund is one small piece of the overall funding picture, with state and other revenue sources also contributing. That means some departments are grappling with larger — or smaller — deficits heading into the next fiscal year. The cuts ranged from 1% for the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, which relies heavily on fees for service, to more than 16% for the county’s Economic Development Board. The average proposed reduction, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said at the outset, was 6% per department.

All told, potential savings reached nearly $49 million, and targeted 118 positions — about 3% of the county’s workforce — including potential layoffs affecting 55 people. Any actual workforce reductions would require board approval in early September, with layoffs taking effect Oct. 6.

The response to the county’s request was varied, with some, smaller departments opting to simply shift leftover money to cover the gap, at least for the next year.

Other department leaders put forth more conspicuous cuts. Sheriff Mark Essick was tasked with finding upwards of $14 million in savings from his $184 million budget, amounting to the largest spending reduction among all county departments. Essick proposed saving $1.7 million by suspending the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter program, a high-profile cut that has been offered up by his predecessors in past budget crises but has not been eliminated. Staff reductions at two substations in the Sonoma Valley and in Guerneville would save another $1.5 million apiece, according to Essick’s presentation.

“I don’t want to bring these cuts forward,” Essick said in response to a question from Zane. “But this sheriff’s office runs lean. There is literally no other place for me to cut. These may be lightning-rod type cuts, but frankly, supervisor, I have nowhere else to cut.”

Essick also proposed cutting 17 of the department’s 635 total positions, resulting in 11 layoffs.

The giant agencies overseeing health and human services, which receive most of their funding from state and federal sources, each had roughly $4 million shortfalls to fill, with their budgets set to come before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Generally, agencies that rely heavily on general fund revenue, including administrative and public safety agencies, face sharpest proportional reductions. For the Public Defenders Office, that means a 10% reduction, or $1.2 million of the office’s $12.5 million budget. The move would require five layoffs, including elimination of the office’s immigration specialist.

“The impacts are tremendous,” said Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi, who oversees a staff of more than 50. “With what we have, we are barely, barely staying above water.”

Sonoma County supervisors pledged their support, including Zane, who is in the last six months of her board tenure.

“This is my 12th budget, and I’m not going to pull any punches here,” said Zane, the lone board member whose tenure stretches back to the start of the last recession. “I’m going to say what I think. I find this egregious in terms of the public defender’s cuts.”

The political jockeying is slated to continue Tuesday in public and behind the scenes into next month before the formal hearings in September.

“I support Supervisor Zane’s passion,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “I don’t think anybody supports any cuts anywhere. … But there have to be cuts somewhere.”

The board on Aug. 11 will get its first public look at the $149 million the county has collected from PG&E tied to the utility’s role in sparking the destructive 2017 North Bay wildfires.

Supervisor James Gore, whose north county district has been scarred twice by massive wildfires in the past three years, said there needs to be a public discussion for how that money is used, but he offered that a good chunk of the money owed to Sonoma County was calculated based on lost revenue for the county, making it eligible to fill holes in the county’s operating budget this year.

